LeBron James gets fans ejected in return from one-game suspension

LeBron James was in no mood to deal with a pair of fans heckling him on the sidelines. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It isn't clear what the fans did to get under James' skin, but one fan did make a crybaby face at James as she was escorted out of the arena.

And, to be fair, it doesn't take too much to rub the Lakers star the wrong way.

James, who posted a season-high 39 points five rebounds, six assists, and two blocks on Wednesday night, was coming off \a one-game suspension for hitting Detroit Pistons youngster Isaiah Stewart. James has said the blow was not intentional and that he did not deserve to be suspended for his part in the debacle.