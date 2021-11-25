Chargers' Jerry Tillery: Returns from COVID list

The Pittsburgh Steelers may not be the only team at SoFi Stadium worried about coronavirus absences. We know that they might be playing without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick due to positive tests. Now the Los Angeles Times is reporting that L.A. Chargers’ Pro Bowl edge...
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard may be about to be asked to step up even more, especially as Ezekiel Elliott battles a knee problem that has some here inside The Star suggesting Elliott might sit out Thursday's game at New Orleans. So there is buzz around the NFL about...
The Dallas Cowboys will be missing wide receiver Amari Cooper for at least two of their three games in a 12-day span, beginning Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooper was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated, according to ESPN, which...
With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
Dan Marino is undeniably one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Despite not winning a Super Bowl, his skills and multiple records speak for themselves. In this one, we will dive into his career and Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021. Dan Marino’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $50...
Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has one of the hottest seats of any coach in the NFL. Not only is his team a disappointing 3-8 on the season following a rash of injuries that Seattle’s shallow roster failed to overcome, but he has also had a rocky relationship with his star quarterback, Russell Wilson.
The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
The trade deadline has come and gone and Deshaun Watson is still a member of the Houston Texans. Despite the rumors, it always seemed insane to think that a team would actually trade for Watson considering his extensive legal troubles. Yet many, including Jay Glazer, insist that the Miami Dolphins...
Replacing Derrick Henry is as difficult as trying to tackle the 6’3”, 240-pound superstar. With Henry set for foot surgery, the Titans continue to stock up on running back depth. Tennessee, who signed future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson on Monday, returned to the running back market on Tuesday. According...
In his ten years in the league, Russell Wilson has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. For this one, we will take a look at Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021. Russell Wilson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $135 Million. Russell Wilson’s net worth in...
FRISCO - Could Dallas Cowboys Hall-of-Fame quarterback Troy Aikman be changing TV jobs?. Amazon is taking over the NFL’s Thursday Night Football broadcasts next year, and the company reportedly wants to make a gigantic move involving its announcing lineup. And including Aikman would be gigantic. According to Mike McCarthy of...
Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
Odell Beckham Jr. chose to sign with the Los Angeles Rams after they, along with the Green Bay Packers, were said to be one of two finalists. However, we learned on Thursday that another top NFC team was squarely in the mix. Sean Payton was asked on “The Dan Patrick...
Following the news of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas declaring that he is done for the 2021 NFL season, Sean Payton shared his thoughts and didn’t hold back in expressing his views of the current state of his team’s receiving corps. Via Katherine Terrell of The Athletic:. Payton...
Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson didn’t have the best game in their Monday Night Football showdown with the Washington Football Team. Sure he had two touchdowns, but he also made some ill-advised decisions that cost them the game. Speaking to reporters after the contest, Wilson admitted that it’s not the...
A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
