NFL

Chargers' Jerry Tillery: Returns from COVID list

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Tillery was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Jeff...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Tony Pollard Leaving Cowboys, Says ESPN - But There's a Problem

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard may be about to be asked to step up even more, especially as Ezekiel Elliott battles a knee problem that has some here inside The Star suggesting Elliott might sit out Thursday's game at New Orleans. So there is buzz around the NFL about...
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
ClutchPoints

Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021

Dan Marino is undeniably one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Despite not winning a Super Bowl, his skills and multiple records speak for themselves. In this one, we will dive into his career and Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021. Dan Marino’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $50...
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
The Spun

Titans Have Signed Another Notable Running Back

Replacing Derrick Henry is as difficult as trying to tackle the 6’3”, 240-pound superstar. With Henry set for foot surgery, the Titans continue to stock up on running back depth. Tennessee, who signed future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson on Monday, returned to the running back market on Tuesday. According...
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021

In his ten years in the league, Russell Wilson has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. For this one, we will take a look at Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021. Russell Wilson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $135 Million. Russell Wilson’s net worth in...
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL

