Corey Davis isn’t proving himself to be a true No. 1 WR for the New York Jets. Corey Davis is having himself a decent season in his first year with the New York Jets. In seven games, he has caught 29 of 49 targets for 442 yards, four touchdowns, and 16 first downs. Those are good numbers. Davis is averaging 63.1 receiving yards per game, which would be the best mark by a Jet since Brandon Marshall (93.9) and Eric Decker (68.5) in 2015.

