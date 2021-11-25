Volunteers, politicians help feed hundreds in need on Thanksgiving in Harlem

Giving back to those in need is a major focus on Thanksgiving and that is exactly what New Yorkers did at the National Action Network's annual event in Harlem.

The traditional Thanksgiving feast - turkey and all the trimmings - were packed and handed out to a long line of people who were thankful the National Action Network was helping when many are dealing with food insecurity.

"Thankful that I just got another job yesterday in the midst of a pandemic when it's very hard and living," Jevon Haughton said.

It's the time to celebrate another year and coming together.

"Thankful I got some food because I don't cook," Gwendolyn Mason said.

"We do this traditionally because of COVID we have packaged the meals so we won't be scooping the meals, we'll be handing them out, so we are doing what is healthy," Rev. Al Sharpton said.

The food giveaway is also a chance for politicians to show their appreciation to the community.

"It is a day to be thankful, it really is a day to be thankful, Rev., I'm thankful for you," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "I am thankful for you as a voice of conscience for this city and this state and this nation."

The Brooklyn borough president and soon-to-be mayor of New York City said it's a day when we all should realize it's better to give than receive.

"It rewards you when you deposit into the social bank of life, you can draw on that equity when you need it and all of these people are making that deposit today and I love them so much," mayor-elect Eric Adams said.

Meanwhile, 12,000 Thanksgiving meals were delivered to homebound seniors in New York City. Organizers say more than 300 City Meals on Wheels volunteers helped prepare meals in East Harlem before going door to door to deliver the meals.

Hundreds of FedEx packages were discovered discarded in a ravine Wednesday in Blount County, Alabama, according to the local sheriff's office.

----------