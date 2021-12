ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill mom who encountered hard times during the pandemic is starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Sophia Glover, a mom of three, has been living at the Life House Women's Shelter for the past three months after encountering hardships. She's been working as a housekeeper at the Cambria Hotel in Rock Hill as she tries to pave her way out of her challenges.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO