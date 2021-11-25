ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMBB

Knights of Columbus prepare Thanksgiving meals for seniors

By Anna Hoffman
WMBB
WMBB
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFT00_0d6uR0wP00

PANAMA CITY Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Knights of Columbus Council #3599 carried out a 30-year tradition of preparing Thanksgiving meals for senior citizens in Bay County.

Thursday morning the group cooked and packed a traditional dinner, then delivered it right to people’s doors.

Member Kevin Hall said they started preparing the meals at 5 a.m. Thursday.

“Every Thanksgiving morning we come here and put on the number of Thanksgiving meals whatever the council says we need to put together,” Hall said.

Board Members working to reopen Panama City Rescue Mission men’s shelter

This year the men made 153 meals.

Each box is stuffed with turkey, potatoes, and other holiday staples.

Hall said unity is one of their themes so this gives them the opportunity to be together and give back to those in need.

“We all need to take care of our people who are less fortunate,” Hall said. “This is the way we demonstrate by the giving of our time and our assets to help those people who are less fortunate and say ‘hey we care.’”

Once the meals are finished volunteers like Vivian Steele from the Bay County Council on Aging and Meals on Wheels loaded their cars for delivery.

Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest shopping weekend of the year

“They have divided up the addresses and given each of us that are going out a route to take,” Steele said.

The dinners are for people who are homebound or have no family in town.

Steele said it’s a blessing to be able to put a smile on someone’s face because it’s what the day is all about.

“It shows me what I have to be thankful for,” said Steele. “There’s so much that I have that they don’t and that I can share my time with them.”

The Knights of Columbus plan to cook Christmas meals for senior citizens this year as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

A local restaurant gives back to three Bay County charities

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – One local business gave back to three Bay County charities on this year’s “Giving Tuesday.” Each year, Sharky’s on the Beach has charities participate in “Bay Helping Bay.” They choose a day where 100% of the money collected goes back to the community. On Tuesday, Sharky’s donated $5,000 checks to […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Community organizations recognize World Aids Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — World Aids Day is recognized every December 1 and local organizations are doing their part to raise awareness surrounding HIV/AIDS. This year marks the 10th anniversary of B.A.S.I.C. NWFL and the St. Andrews Episcopal Church holding their World Aids Day vigil together. Panama City Mayor, Greg Brudnicki, read a proclamation […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Wreaths Across America Bay County Florida in need of volunteers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Wreaths Across America Bay County Florida is in need of volunteers for their Christmas ceremony in a few weeks. The organization will be laying over 2,000 Christmas remembrance wreaths on the gravesites of veterans from Bay County on December 18. Volunteers are needed to lay wreaths at the following locations: […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Elderly People#Knights Of Columbus#Volunteers#Charity#Wea
WMBB

Here’s some events to get Bay County in the holiday spirit

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The holiday festivities are just getting started in Bay County. Hanukkah begins Sunday, November 28 at sundown. On Monday, November 29 at 5 p.m. the Chabad Jewish Center of Panama City Beach will celebrate the festival of the lights with a menorah lighting ceremony at Pier Park. It will take […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Hanukkah celebrations in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chabad of Panama City Beach has organized a lineup of events throughout Hanukkah to put people in the spirit. For the first night of Hanukkah, kids and their families gathered at the Chabad to decorate menorahs. Rabbi Mendel Havlin said putting on events for the local Jewish community […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

St. Andrews holds “Small Business Saturday” to encourage young entrepreneurs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Saturday businesses gathered along the streets of St. Andrews for “Small Business Saturday”, an annual event nationally to encourage customers to shop locally. “We always say you vote for the community you want with your dollars so this day shows the citizens of Bay County really want small Mom […]
WMBB

Christmas came early in PCB as they kick off holiday festivities

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach was in the holiday spirit this weekend. The community gathered at Aaron Bessant Park for the 6th Annual Beach Home For The Holidays event returned this year after being postponed last year. The event kicked off Friday night with singer Josh Turner, s’mores, How The Grinch […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

WMBB

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy