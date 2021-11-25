ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Panama City woman continues tradition of feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving

By Emma Riley
 6 days ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Many people spend their Thanksgiving wondering where their next meal may come from.

A local woman is on a mission to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Machell Akins spent her third Thanksgiving feeding the homeless.

“I was homeless before and God brought me out. So I have empathy for them, but let’s not look down on them that’s what I want the community to know, and if you see some on the side of the road that are asking for funds or whatever don’t worry if they are telling the truth. Leave that up to God,” Akins said.

Akins said she felt she needed to give back to the community after she had a vision from God.

“It is something God told me to do when my kids were little and he showed me a vision that goes so much deeper than you see now,” Akins said. “He let me know that there would be a time where the vision took place and two years ago he let me know that now is the time.”

Two years ago, Akin’s vision came to fruition and she has been feeding the homeless on the last Saturday of every month at locations around Panama City and during the holidays.

She encouraged the community to help those in need if they see them on the streets.

“Be considerate of them, because nobody knows why they are in the state that they are in and we could always be one of those people,” Akins said.

Oftentimes they don’t know when their next meal is so it is important if are able to help.

Right now Akins has a toy and clothing drive going on.

The drop-off location is at the UPS on 23rd Street and they are in need of clothing, blankets, and toys.

“So if anyone whether it’s an organization or it’s an individual if you got the extra funds or you’ve got some things that you can afford to give away, and they are in great shape, or even brand new stuff we’d love it we welcome it and we say thank you,” Akins said.

If you would like to help Akins you can contact her by email at jadeangel68@yahoo.com .

