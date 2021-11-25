ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Action over variant shows government keen to avoid Christmas calamity of 2020

By Jessica Elgot
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QOV53_0d6uQbHi00
Boris Johnson Photograph: Tayfun Salcı/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock

Last Christmas, as ministers rashly promised five days of festive family gatherings while a new variant gathered pace, Boris Johnson held out until the final hours until he bowed to the inevitable and cancelled Christmas.

Despite rising cases in Europe and new restrictions on the continent, ministers had been bullish about going ahead with Christmas gatherings this year. Cabinet ministers have already sent invites for the Christmas drinks dos.

No 10 has been encouraged that a concerted push for the booster jab programme has seen take-up increase and, although case numbers remain high, deaths and hospitalisations are being kept roughly stable by the vaccine programme – though they are in higher numbers than many countries would tolerate.

Related: What do we know about the new ‘worst ever’ Covid variant?

Some scientists have warned that people should put off making Christmas plans – but caution is not a word you hear very often on ministers’ lips.

Johnson has always hedged his comments when he is asked about Christmas – roughly once a week – with the caveat that new variants could throw plans off course. Now the worst news has come from South Africa: a variant has emerged that is feared to be more transmissible than others and has the potential to evade immunity.

This time, No 10 has acted fast to place South Africa on the red list from midday on Friday, along with Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe. Whitehall sources talk in grave terms about the threat the variant poses, saying it is the most severe threat to the UK’s vaccine programme they have seen.

Yet despite the fast action, the UK has recently drastically lowered its guard against the threat of new variants. All countries had been taken off the red list and the government now allows travellers to take a lateral flow test on day two when they return from abroad, though those who test positive are asked to also take a PCR.

But because lateral flow tests are carried out at home and then thrown away, rather than analysed in a lab, it means that there is a delay in sequencing any potential new variants and working out their origin.

It is too early to make any call about how big a threat the variant poses to Christmas plans. But it will come as a huge blow to more than 100,000 South Africans living in the UK, kept apart from family for almost the entire pandemic and for whom travel had only recently opened up.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Will the Omicron Covid variant cancel Christmas?

A new Covid variant first identified in South Africa is spreading around the world, with leaders rushing to respond. Our science correspondent Nicola Davis outlines what we know so far about the Omicron variant. Presented by Hannah Moore with Nicola Davis; produced by Elizabeth Cassin, Georgina Quach and Rudi Zygadlo;...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boosters extended to all over-18s as Omicron variant is found in Scotland

Boosters vaccinations will be extended to all over-18s in Scotland after six cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant were identified north of the border.The Scottish Government confirmed the change after the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended it to help tackle the new variant.It follows four cases being confirmed in Lanarkshire and two in Greater Glasgow and Clyde.Scotland ‘s chief medical officer, Dr Gregor Smith, said: “We welcome the further advice from the JCVI on the Covid-19 vaccination programme and confirm Scotland has already started work on its implementation, including the recommendation that boosters can now be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Christmas#Europe#Cabinet#Covid
WKTV

World takes action as new COVID variant emerges

BRUSSELS (AP) - A slew of nations have moved to stop air travel from southern Africa, and stocks have plunged in Asia and Europe in reaction to news of a new, potentially more transmissible COVID-19 variant. German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday that “the last thing we need is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

No need to change Christmas plans in response to omicron, Javid says

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said that people don’t need to change their Christmas plans due to the presence of the omicron variant of Covid in the UK, but suggested they might want to take a lateral flow test before attending certain events. Javid made the comments when appearing on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

England only UK nation not to encourage working from home

It is safe for people in England to go into the office, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said, as people in other UK nations were urged to work from home to curb the spread of the new coronavirus variant.Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday reminded people to “work from home if possible”, as six cases were confirmed there. The advice is the same in Northern Ireland.In Wales, working from home is encouraged under current guidance.On Monday the PM’s spokesman said it was up to employers to decide on the “right balance” for them, when it came to whether staff worked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

U.S. scrambles to take actions over Omicron variant's chilling effect

NEW YORK, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- The newly-discovered Omicron variant of COVID-19 in South Africa has raised fears about the global trajectory of the pandemic, while some countries including the United States have raced to impose travel restrictions on southern African countries. On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

EU decides against emergency summit on omicron for now

The European Union has decided against holding a special remote summit of the bloc's leaders on the omicron coronavirus variant for the time being, an official said Wednesday.The EU's 27 health ministers will first assess the situation next Tuesday before it will be put to the leaders in the Dec. 16 regularly planned summit, an EU official said on condition of anonymity because the meeting hadn't been officially announced.An emergency summit had been discussed for days, but it was tough to find a time slot for all the leaders. It was also unclear exactly what the leaders could decide...
TRAVEL
stonyplainreporter.com

WHO skipped over Nu and Xi to avoid causing cultural offence in naming new variant

Speculation arose when the World Health Organization skipped over the expected continuation of the Greek alphabet to name the new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa last week. Like the other variants Beta and Delta, the next names were predicted to be Nu and Xi, however the organization went with Omicron instead.
WORLD
The Independent

EU draft pulled after Vatican complains Christmas 'canceled'

The European Commission on Tuesday retracted internal communication guidelines that had proposed substituting the “Christmas period” with “holiday period” after an outcry by conservatives and the Vatican which termed the document an attempt to “cancel” Europe’s Christian roots.The European Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli, said the draft document had been intended to highlight European diversity and showcase the “inclusive nature of the European Commission.” But in a statement, she said it didn’t meet Commission standards and failed to achieve its stated purpose.“The guidelines clearly need more work,” she said, adding that a revised document would take into account...
RELIGION
The Independent

MPs approve new Covid rules despite small Tory rebellion

MPs have overwhelmingly voted to approve the government’s new coronavirus regulations despite a small Conservative rebellion.Just 23 MPs voted against new rules, which include a requirement to wear masks on public transport and in shops. The move was supported by 434 MPs, a majority of 411, after being backed by all parties. All those who voted against were Conservatives or from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).It comes after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed that eight further cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been confirmed in England, bringing the total number in the country to 13.Boris Johnson...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The government is stoking division and confusion over Christmas parties

Government has thought of the perfect Christmas gift to give Covid – confusion. Are Christmas parties permitted or not? This depends on which official you listen to, according to our Boris Johnson you should party like never before. But in the same room at the same time his recently rebranded head of Public Health, now called UK health security agency, Jenny Harris advises against this by telling us not to socialise “when we don’t particularly need to”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Maskless Tory MPs come under fire as Omicron variant sees measures stepped up

A group of Conservative MPs have continued to shun mask-wearing in the House of Commons, despite tougher measures for the public in response to the new Omicron variant.Face coverings will be compulsory on public transport and in shops in England from Tuesday.But a handful of backbench Tories appeared maskless in the Commons chamber on Monday, with one openly shouting his opposition to pleas from Labour MPs to put one on.Face coverings are already compulsory for staff, contractors and journalists but not MPs, although they were earlier this month advised to wear them.Speaking in the Commons, shadow health minister Dr Rosena...
WORLD
The Independent

PM steps up push for UK-EU returns agreement to solve Channel migrant crisis

Boris Johnson has increased his lobbying efforts for a returns agreement with Europe as a way to stem the flow of small boats crossing the Channel In a meeting with his Belgian counterpart, the Prime Minister pushed for the creation of a UK-European Union returns agreement for failed asylum seekers in a bid to crackdown on people smuggling in the wake of dozens dying while attempting to cross the strait last week.Downing Street, in its account of a video call on Tuesday with Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo, said Mr Johnson “stressed the importance of breaking the business model...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

67K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy