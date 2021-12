There is a new queen in town, and her name is Claire. After the 2021 National Dog Show aired on Thanksgiving on Nov. 25, viewers went wild about the Scottish Deerhound who wowed the judges and took home the Best in Show title. It’s clear that the pup has a lot of fans, and these tweets about Claire winning the 2021 National Dog Show are all full of praise.

