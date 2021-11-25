ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A peek at some of the 30 films that are opening this holiday season

By Bob Mondello
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 6 days ago

It's taken a year and a half, but Hollywood is finally on a roll. Marvel superheroes, Ghostbusters, Disney animation, even the real-life story of Venus and Serena Williams have all managed to get crowds back to cinemas. How will the film industry keep the momentum going? Critic Bob Mondello has the...

The Independent

25 brilliant films that bombed at the box office, from Children of Men to Blade Runner

It can be easy to predict which movies will set the box office alight, but every now and then something great comes along that doesn’t fare so well.Over the years, there have been a startling number of films that have struggled, or indeed failed, to recoup their budget, unfairly earning the “box office flop” tag.It’s hard to pin down exactly why films such as these – Children of Men and It’s a Wonderful Life, to name a few – initially struggle to find an audience. But, the majority of the time, quality shines through and the film ultimately finds cult fanbase beyond...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Oscars Standings as November Ends and ‘West Side Story’ Arrives

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) The Power of the Dog...
MOVIES
kennythepirate.com

Video: Sneak Peek of the Disney Holiday Special

We are now counting down to Christmas and Disney is ready to kick-off the Christmas season with a star-studded television special. Check out this behind the scenes video of all of the Disney magic coming in this great show. Magical Holiday Celebration. Be sure to tune in for the “The...
HOLIDAY, FL
IndieWire

Before ‘West Side Story’ Hits Theaters, Stream the Original Movie on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated adaptation of “West Side Story” will be hitting theaters on December 10, which gives you plenty of time to catch up on the original film released in 1961. The Oscar-winning musical starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn, was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins with music from the late composer Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by...
MOVIES
Variety

National Board of Review and New York Film Critics Predictions: Netflix and ‘Licorice Pizza’ Could Dominate

No more pencils, no more books… it’s time for the critics’ awards’ dirty looks. The first of the two most vital precursors of the awards season will be handed out – National Board of Review on Thursday followed by New York Film Critics on Friday. After a pandemic year that brought unclear frontrunners and differing eligibility calendars, the two groups, in addition to Los Angeles Film Critics Association, which will announce on Dec. 12, all are coming off a year where their top film picks failed to garner nearly any Oscar love – “Da 5 Bloods” (NBR), “First Cow” (NYFCC) and “Small...
MOVIES
Variety

‘West Side Story’ First Reactions Praise the Classic Musical’s Reimagining as ‘Spectacular’ and ‘Top-Tier Spielberg’

The first reactions to 20th Century Studios’ “West Side Story” are beginning to pour in following the film’s premiere in New York City on Monday evening. Those who attended the screening took to social media, voicing praise for director Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of the classic musical. In this new version, Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort portray Maria and Tony, whose ill-fated romance flags the fires of the bitter rivalry between local street gangs the Sharks and the Jets. The cast also includes Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo and Mike Faist as Riff. Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar...
MOVIES
Variety

Steven Spielberg and ‘West Side Story’ Cast Remember Stephen Sondheim’s Legacy at New York Premiere

Three days after the death of Stephen Sondheim and 60 years after its first film debut, “West Side Story,” Stephen Spielberg’s expansive remake of the classic movie musical, premiered in New York City. A momentous occasion for the revival of a beatified American film, the premiere, attended by Spielberg, executive producer Rita Moreno, and the movie’s cast — including Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and Mike Faist — took place in the shadow of Sondheim’s profound loss. “This can’t be the night we’ve long anticipated, because of the absence of Stephen Sondheim,” Spielberg said to the audience before the screening....
MOVIES
Variety

Tom Holland Will Return for More ‘Spider-Man’ Movies After ‘No Way Home,’ Says Producer Amy Pascal

It appears that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will not be Tom Holland’s last outing as Marvel’s friendly neighborhood web-slinger. According to longtime “Spider-Man” producer Amy Pascal, Holland is expected to keep playing the role for more movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” she told movie ticketing site Fandango on Monday. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

All Actors Who Have Played Spider-Man, Ranked

Spider-Man was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko and first appeared in Marvel comics in the 1960s. He was one of the first teenage heroes to have a leading role in comics and quickly became a big hit.  “The Amazing Spider-Man” TV show ran from 1977 to 1981 and was the first time the […]
MOVIES
CBS New York

‘West Side Story’ Movie Hits Red Carpet In New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City rolled out the red carpet Monday for the premiere of the “West Side Story” movie. The film was directed by Steven Spielberg and stars newcomer Rachel Zegler, from Hackensack, New Jersey, as Maria. “I can’t believe this is my life. I really, I can’t, every day. I’m, like, looking around and there’s this huge poster of my face, and I’m like, ‘Who is that?'” Zegler said. The movie also stars Ariana DeBose as Anita. “I fervently believed that my interpretation and by virtue of being a Black woman, I had something to offer this role that the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’ Set For One-Day Screening Event At Imax Theaters Worldwide

Oscar winner Joel Coen’s latest film The Tragedy of Macbeth will screen at Imax theaters worldwide on December 5 as part of a special one-day event, ahead of its release in select theaters on December 25, and its global debut on Apple TV+ on January 14, Apple announced today. Screenings at select theaters in North America, as part of “Shakespeare At the Cinema An Imax Event,” will be followed by a live Q&A with the writer-director and actor-producer Frances McDormand, which will be livestreamed from AMC Lincoln Square in New York City. Coen’s take on William Shakespeare’s classic 17th century play, Macbeth, watches as Denzel Washington’s Scottish lord is convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, subsequently conspiring to seize power, with the help of his wife, Lady Macbeth (McDormand). Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, Moses Ingram and Kathryn Hunter round out the cast of the black-and-white drama, from Apple Original Films and A24, which Coen and McDormand produced with Robert Graf. Information on theaters participating in the special Macbeth event, as well as showtimes, can be found here.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Nightmare Alley’ Bites Off More Chicken Heads Than It Can Chew, but Guillermo del Toro’s Noir Is Too Luscious for Oscars to Ignore

There are two movies within Searchlight Pictures’ “Nightmare Alley.” One makes eight-time nominee Bradley Cooper a long overdue Oscar winner. The other would add another statue to the shelf of visionary director Guillermo del Toro. Depending on which one entices an Academy voter, they could fall for one, both or neither of the options. The darkly complex and gruesome outing may prove to be more difficult for some conservative movie-goers to take in. At minimum, the race for best production design may have just ended tonight. To be clear, I loved nearly every bit of “Nightmare Alley” and it very well...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Nightmare Alley’ First Reactions Commend Guillermo del Toro Noir’s ‘Breathtaking’ Production Design, Bradley Cooper’s ‘Career-Best Performance’

The first reactions to Searchlight Pictures’ “Nightmare Alley” are thundering in following the film’s global premiere in New York City on Wednesday evening. Film critics and entertainment writers who attended the high-profile screening took to social media, praising Guillermo del Toro’s follow-up to his 2017 best picture winner “The Shape of Water.” Based on William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel of the same name, “Nightmare Alley” stars Bradley Cooper as Stan Carlisle, an ambitious carnival entertainer with a knack for manipulating people with a few select phrases. Carlisle’s abilities and showmanship launch him into the upper classes of society, where he encounters...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Nightmare Alley’ Review: Bradley Cooper Shines in Guillermo del Toro’s Glossy Carnival of Souls

The observation that men are the real monsters in Guillermo del Toro movies has become so vividly self-evident that it now offers all the same insight of noting that Quentin Tarantino loves feet, or that the old guy who popped up in the first two dozen MCU films had something to do with the comics that inspired them. “The Shape of Water” may have been a bold choice for Best Picture, but that Oscar-winning fable about a mute cleaning lady who falls in love with an imprisoned fishman stretched del Toro’s lifelong obsession with poignant genre stories to a fairy-tale ending....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: Thanksgiving Winners and Losers, From ‘House of Gucci’ to ‘King Richard’

This year’s Thanksgiving box office feast was devoid of blockbuster dishes in a sobering reminder that moviegoing has yet to return to normal levels. And that was before new COVID-19 variant omicron sparked concern across the globe. Excluding 2020, combined domestic ticket sales for the holiday hit their lowest level in a quarter of a century. According to Comscore, revenue for the five-day, Wednesday-Sunday corridor came in at $142 million, compared to $263 million in 2019. “The box office recovery is very much a work in progress, even if it’s headed in the right direction,” says Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian. Analysts and...
MOVIES
