Pedestrian Dies In Southern Ocean County Accident

By Jason Allentoff
 6 days ago
(Photo courtesy of The Lacey Reporter/Gavin Rozzi)

LACEY TOWNSHIP – A 72-year-old Forked River man died while attempting to cross the road on foot, police said.

The unidentified victim was walking across Beach Boulevard when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old man who was driving with his young sister.

Police said Lacey Township EMS and RWJ Paramedics responded to the scene and the victim died from his injuries while being transported to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle and the passenger were not harmed and refused medical attention. Authorities said that speed was not a contributing factor and it appears the man stepped into a lane of travel when he was struck.

The accident remains under investigation by Sergeant George Resetar and Patrolman Michael Baldasari. The Ocean County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene Unit also participated in the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who can help police with details should contact Patrolman Baldasari at 609-693-6636 extension 2542.

Jersey Shore Online

Driver Ejected From Vehicle, Airlifted To Hospital

MANCHESTER – Police are investigating a one-car crash in which the driver was seriously injured. Robert Casper, 64, of Whiting, was driving a Jeep SUV east on Pinewald-Keswick Road at around 6 p.m. on November 27. Police said the SUV ran off the roadway to the right, hitting signs and brush, before overturning and coming to a rest against a utility pole.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Killed In Thanksgiving Crash

BASS RIVER – A 28-year-old Tuckerton man died in a one vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night, according to New Jersey State Police. Authorities confirm Kyle R. Gormley was traveling south on Route 9 in Bass River when he lost control of his Chevrolet Malibu, went off the road, collided with wooden posts and a utility pole.
TUCKERTON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Standoff With Police Ends In Arrest

POINT PLEASANT – An officer pulling over a car without headlights turned into a situation where the driver fled into a house and barricaded himself inside. Police said Kareem Blagman, 41, of Chester, PA was driving at around 1 a.m. on November 28 without headlights on. When Officer David Ippolito tried to pull him over, he parked the vehicle in a driveway on Barbara Drive and fled into the house.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Woman Struck By Train In Monmouth County

SPRING LAKE – New Jersey Transit authorities reported that a senior citizen from Belmar was struck and killed by a train at a crossing on Sunday. Cynthia E. Sussman, 73 of Belmar was hit by a train at 9:19 a.m. in Spring Lake by a North Jersey Coast line train according to a spokesman of the NJ Transit Authority. The train was traveling from Long Branch to Bay Head.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Fire Blamed On Placement Of Wood Burning Stove

TOMS RIVER – Members of the Pleasant Plans Fire Company No. 1 responded to a fire on Raymond Avenue on November 27. The fire originated in a detached garage and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within a few minutes after they arrived at 9:40 p.m. The cause of the fire was determined to be a wood stove in the garage which was too close to a combustible wall, according to Fire Inspector Dominick Roselli who conducted an investigation.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

How To Avoid A Crash During Deer Season

NEW JERSEY – During the months of October, November and until mid-December, deer mating season is in full effect and many are out during dawn and dusk. During this time period, police experience an increase in deer-involved motor vehicle accidents. According to the Manchester Township Police Department, they reported over 100 animal involved collisions in 2020, with about 40% occurring during the months of October and November.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
