Pedestrian Dies In Southern Ocean County Accident

(Photo courtesy of The Lacey Reporter/Gavin Rozzi)

LACEY TOWNSHIP – A 72-year-old Forked River man died while attempting to cross the road on foot, police said.

The unidentified victim was walking across Beach Boulevard when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old man who was driving with his young sister.

Police said Lacey Township EMS and RWJ Paramedics responded to the scene and the victim died from his injuries while being transported to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle and the passenger were not harmed and refused medical attention. Authorities said that speed was not a contributing factor and it appears the man stepped into a lane of travel when he was struck.

The accident remains under investigation by Sergeant George Resetar and Patrolman Michael Baldasari. The Ocean County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene Unit also participated in the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who can help police with details should contact Patrolman Baldasari at 609-693-6636 extension 2542.