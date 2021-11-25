ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Jourgensen: A twisting, turning road called Faith

By Thor Jourgensen
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TPI7Z_0d6uQMEv00

I am a person of faith and I write for a living, but I’ve always been uncomfortable writing about faith. Oh sure, I’ve written plenty about religion, including dozens of articles about churches building additions; priests explaining Lent; rabbis defining Hanukkah’s symbolism, and imams and monks talking about their training. But I’ve never written in detail about faith, about how people embrace it, and what faith means to them. So I’ll give it a shot now by writing about what faith means to me.

My dad grew up Catholic and mother was raised Presbyterian. For reasons never revealed to me, we went to the Presbyterian church on Sundays and my first brush with religion was sitting on hard pews in tight shoes and itchy pants counting the pages in the Bible (I know — they’re numbered) because I was bored stiff.

My mother enrolled me in summer Bible class when I was 8 or 9 and I goofed around with my friends and tuned out the teacher until she started talking one afternoon about Jesus wandering from town to town, spreading something she called The Word.

She didn’t describe a man who was worshipped and loved and always gentle and patient, like the Jesus pictured in the Bible illustrations. The Jesus she described argued with people. He was despised and criticized by the powerful and even His friends didn’t always believe what He said.

This portrait of Jesus preaching from the road flipped an “on” switch somewhere inside me. I started to get interested in Bible class and the man at the center of the lessons we learned. When my family moved to a new city and my parents joined a congregation that participated in civil rights and anti-war demonstrations, I realized Jesus’ message wasn’t, “love your neighbor,” as much as it was, “get off your butt and get into action.”

I won’t lie and say I took that commandment to heart and followed Jesus’ call to action into teenage- and then adulthood. In fact, I did the opposite: When people talked about faith, I mocked them as “Bible thumpers” or people who hid behind religion to avoid life’s hard knocks.

One night, I asked a Jewish friend of a friend why he spent so much time in his local temple and regularly read the Torah. “Yeah,” he smiled, “I give a lot of time to my faith, but my faith gives a lot back to me.”

I didn’t pursue the conversation, but his words stuck with me over the years until I found myself dropping into noon Mass at St. Mary’s Church in Lynn. No one had urged me to go to church, but I found myself attracted by the shared sense of community that came from worshipping with others and the solace derived from an hour of reflection.

I also found that the readings made sense in my life. I could hear the message I first heard half a lifetime earlier when I read about how Jesus told the disciples to set aside their life’s pursuits and follow Him.

I became a Catholic in 2010 on a night that began with St. Mary’s vast darkness broken only by candles held by hundreds of people. I heard the words, “the light of the world” calling me to a journey like the one the disciples took.

If you ask me to describe my faith, I would say it is simple and direct. The words I read in the morning alternately surprise, warn, chastise and buoy me. My faith is a tiny beacon guiding me with, I hope, just enough light for someone else to find their way.

The post Jourgensen: A twisting, turning road called Faith appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Pope Francis performed a miracle on boy who walked onstage at Vatican, mother says

It's not easy to upstage the pope — unless you're Paolo Bonavita, the 10-year-old Italian boy enchanted by Pope Francis and his white skull cap. Bonavita, who has autism and epilepsy, walked onto the stage to meet the pope at the Vatican last month, showing a keen interest in his zucchetto. He was offered a seat next to Francis, and, his mother says, the cap off the pope's own head.
RELIGION
Duluth News Tribune

Finding Faith: Called to serve during Thanksgiving week

In the Gospel of Matthew 25:40, Jesus tells us: “Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.”. Jesus is explaining to the righteous of his day that to inherit the Kingdom of God, they first have to display their faith on earth by feeding the hungry, giving something to drink to the thirsty, befriending the stranger, clothing the naked, healing the sick and visiting those in prison.
HOMELESS
Orange Leader

FAITH: Faith is the key

In today’s complex living with all the hustle and bustle going on in our lives most days become pretty busy and a lot of times troubled. Whether we listen to the news, or have a conversation with someone else it seems that our society at this time is very troubled. It’s a time of pandemic, increases in cancer, heart ailments, high blood pressure, obesity, mental health and diabetes, the ailments just seem to go on and on. There is also the stresses of just month to month budgeting the finances, paying bills, taxes, house insurance, car insurance, life insurance and the list goes on and on. I found that what has helped me the most down through the years has been my Faith walk with Christ. I’d like to refer to a scripture that has helped me if I may. It is found in the Old Testament in Hebrews chaptr. 29 vs. 11 and reads, “For I know the plans I have to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
ORANGE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynn, MA
Lynn, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
WKRG News 5

Faith Time: God’s call to have a thankful mindset

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Faith Time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith. Thanksgiving is this week. I’m joined this morning by Pastor Jame Johnson with NorthStone Baptist Church in Pensacola. While Thanksgiving is an American holiday, what are its ties to faith? Guest: It’s interesting, the Thanksgiving Proclamation from George Washington “Whereas it […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Times and Democrat

DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: Twists and turns

Life is funny. I once heard it said that “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get." At a time when my peers are sitting on beaches (or more likely in rocking chairs) I’m working harder and longer than I ever have. As a result, I have to take my opportunities to hunt and fish regardless of tides or weather.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

This Hanukkah, learn about the holiday’s forgotten heroes: Women

By Alan Avery-Peck The eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah commemorates ancient Jews’ victory over the powerful Seleucid empire, which ruled much of the Middle East from the third century B.C. to the first century A.D. On the surface, it’s a story of male heroism. A ragtag rebel force led by a rural priest and his […] The post This Hanukkah, learn about the holiday’s forgotten heroes: Women appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FESTIVAL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
kingstonthisweek.com

The Catholic Church in retreat

The announcement last week that Pope Francis may be planning a visit to Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church’s involvement in the abuses committed against Indigenous children in residential schools prompted a reflection on the state of the church today. The simple fact is that the church’s influence in the world is now at its lowest ebb since the early days of Christianity.
RELIGION
skiddle.com

Kill The Lights + Call to The Faithful + Beyond Your Design

7:30pm til 11:00pm (last entry 8:30pm) Special hometown show for James Clark-lead singer of Kill The Lights-The new rock/metal supergroup ft members of BFMV,Still Remain & Throw The Fight. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Kill The Lights released...
ROCK MUSIC
skyhinews.com

Library Corner: Thrilling twists and turns in legal reads

The legal thriller genre exposes readers to what may transpire behind the scenes of a court case. While many are fictional, others are true stories. Criminal charges, evidence investigations, legal strategies, and courtroom melodramatics are key elements. Motivations are fueled by political power, corporate corruption, personal reputation, or the pursuit of justice.
HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#Imams#Catholic#Presbyterian
Minnesota Reformer

The poison in our standing water | Essay

In some bohemian coffee shop you might find a lively argument about who is more unusual, the poet or the artist. But poets and artists might agree that few were stranger than the British poet-artist William Blake. He had prophetic visions, greeted guests to his home in the nude, and believed that he had daily […] The post The poison in our standing water | Essay appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Deadline

WME Agent Robert Newman & Family Mourn Loss Of Daughter Leah From Postpartum Complications

WME’s Robert Newman, one of the best liked and most prominent literary agents in Hollywood, suffered a tragedy last week. He wrote a short note for the community as he and his family grieves. The Newmans have our profound condolences.  On Monday, November 22, 2021, Leah Stephanie Newman gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Beatrice Violet. Beatrice’s mother, our beloved daughter and sister, Leah passed away unexpectedly from unknown postpartum complications at Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday, November 24. Beatrice will be lovingly raised by Leah’s parents, Cindy and Robert Newman. To know Leah was to love her. She was an...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River 9-year-old dies unexpectedly on Thanksgiving

Tragedy struck on Thanksgiving as a Fall River 9-year-old passed away. According to family and a staff member at the school, Destiny Gibson, a 3rd grader at Doran School, suffered an Asthma attack Thursday. Destiny’s mother called 911 and performed CPR on her until EMS arrived. Destiny passed out and...
FALL RIVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
M. Brown

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.
CBS Boston

Salem Family Of Four Tests Positive For COVID; Father And Daughter Are In ICU

SALEM (CBS) — Salem teenager Kylie DeCelle has tested positive for COVID, and she is worried for the rest of family. Her dad, Mike, and sister, Mikayla, are intubated at Mass General Hospital. “I’m really worried for my dad and my sister, but I’m also really worried for my mom right now and I really miss her,” Kylie said. “There’s not really much that we can do for them right now, and I feel really bad.” Kylie’s mom, Erica, is at MGH too, but not as a patient. She is holding her younger daughter’s hand. The mother did get her COVID vaccine,...
SALEM, MA
Upworthy

Mom of trans 5-year-old shares her unexpected parenthood story: 'Exactly who he was meant to be'

A young mom is sharing her experience of raising a trans five-year-old in the hopes of spreading awareness among other parents who might be scared to let their children be their truest selves. Speaking to Asbury Park Press, Emily Torrisi of Howell, New Jersey, explained that the kindergartener was assigned female at birth but identifies as male—something she and her husband, Alfio Torrisi, realized was completely natural after watching him develop over the last few years. While he loved playing with toy trucks as a one-year-old, by age two, EJ "started picking out boys' clothes." By the time he'd turned four years old, the youngster was telling sisters Saige and Cecelia, "I'm your brother."
HOWELL, NJ
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy