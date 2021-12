The Deeper Connect Pico decentralized VPN and secure gateway has raised over $863,000 thanks to over 2,000 backers with still 52 days remaining on its Kickstarter campaign. The Deeper Connect Pico has been designed to be the world’s thinnest, lightest decentralized VPN to date and features a unique and powerful cybersecurity system which integrates a 7-layer enterprise-grade firewall and the world’s one and only Decentralized VPN (DPN). Requiring no annual fees or subscriptions. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the personal privacy project from roughly $49 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates).

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO