Project Manager – Residential Care Home

Creative Support is a national, expanding not-for-profit organisation providing support to individuals with a wide range of care needs. Our services provide responsive and person centered care which is specific to the needs of the individual. The key to achieving this quality of support is by having a staff workforce that is hardworking and committed to ensuring the best possible quality of life and independence for those we provide this care for.

We are looking to recruit a passionate Project Manager to join our existing management team in managing a small 27 bed residential care home In Carlisle providing 24 hour support for frail older adults that require additional care and support, but without the need for specialist nursing Care. The atmosphere throughout the home is both warm and welcoming and we have achieved a Good CQC rating across all areas. This is a new and exciting opportunity to join a well-established small, person-centred Care Home. This would be an excellent opportunity for an existing Manager to be able to work only 3 days per week in a small Care Home, allowing you to have the opportunity to make a difference and provide more personalised care and support.

The role of the Project Manager will be to support with the delivery of high quality care to all our residents. Working closely with the management team, you will take on leadership duties in the Registered Manager’s absence. You will provide day to day direction and inspiration to the support team to ensure that every resident enjoys the best quality of life and positive daily outcomes. This means leading by example and monitoring standards through regular audits, supervisions, observations of practice, rota management and ensuring CQC regulatory compliance.

About You;

We are looking for an experienced, positive individual who has a real passion for care and high quality standards. You must have excellent communication skills and the ability to motivate and lead a team. You will be highly organised and self-motivated.

Above all, we’re looking for a kind and caring person who wants a job where they can really make a difference to people’s lives. You will also need:

Qualifications in Care is essential Level 5 or above

Previous experience working in a Care Home environment is desirable but not essential

Experience of leading a team

Professional approach and excellent time management skills

A committed and organised approach

A confident communicator with excellent verbal and written communication skills

Flexible to work shifts across a 7 day rota and to participate on an on call rota

You will work a regular Friday as one of your fixed shifts

Benefits:

Comprehensive induction and ongoing Clinical and Professional training to develop your career

Friendly, open culture

Rated Good in all areas by CQC

33 days annual leave per annum plus eight statutory days pro rata

Company sick pay scheme

Free Life Insurance Scheme

on- site support from experienced managers

Full Corporate Support from an established Not for Profit Provider

Exclusive online retail discounts Scheme

Free Employee Assistance Service

Work for a Company that has Achieved The IIP Silver Award and is committed to employee development

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

We expect all applicants for positions in our Care Homes to have had both Covid 19 vaccinations prior to starting employment with us.