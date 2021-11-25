ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nursing Homes

Project Manager – Residential Care Home

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago

Creative Support is a national, expanding not-for-profit organisation providing support to individuals with a wide range of care needs. Our services provide responsive and person centered care which is specific to the needs of the individual. The key to achieving this quality of support is by having a staff workforce that is hardworking and committed to ensuring the best possible quality of life and independence for those we provide this care for.

We are looking to recruit a passionate Project Manager to join our existing management team in managing a small 27 bed residential care home In Carlisle providing 24 hour support for frail older adults that require additional care and support, but without the need for specialist nursing Care. The atmosphere throughout the home is both warm and welcoming and we have achieved a Good CQC rating across all areas. This is a new and exciting opportunity to join a well-established small, person-centred Care Home. This would be an excellent opportunity for an existing Manager to be able to work only 3 days per week in a small Care Home, allowing you to have the opportunity to make a difference and provide more personalised care and support.

The role of the Project Manager will be to support with the delivery of high quality care to all our residents. Working closely with the management team, you will take on leadership duties in the Registered Manager’s absence. You will provide day to day direction and inspiration to the support team to ensure that every resident enjoys the best quality of life and positive daily outcomes. This means leading by example and monitoring standards through regular audits, supervisions, observations of practice, rota management and ensuring CQC regulatory compliance.

About You;

We are looking for an experienced, positive individual who has a real passion for care and high quality standards. You must have excellent communication skills and the ability to motivate and lead a team. You will be highly organised and self-motivated.

Above all, we’re looking for a kind and caring person who wants a job where they can really make a difference to people’s lives. You will also need:

  • Qualifications in Care is essential Level 5 or above
  • Previous experience working in a Care Home environment is desirable but not essential
  • Experience of leading a team
  • Professional approach and excellent time management skills
  • A committed and organised approach
  • A confident communicator with excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Flexible to work shifts across a 7 day rota and to participate on an on call rota
  • You will work a regular Friday as one of your fixed shifts

Benefits:

  • Comprehensive induction and ongoing Clinical and Professional training to develop your career
  • Friendly, open culture
  • Rated Good in all areas by CQC
  • 33 days annual leave per annum plus eight statutory days pro rata
  • Company sick pay scheme
  • Free Life Insurance Scheme
  • on- site support from experienced managers
  • Full Corporate Support from an established Not for Profit Provider
  • Exclusive online retail discounts Scheme
  • Free Employee Assistance Service
  • Work for a Company that has Achieved The IIP Silver Award and is committed to employee development

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

We expect all applicants for positions in our Care Homes to have had both Covid 19 vaccinations prior to starting employment with us.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Registered Manager - Residential

The salary range for these posts is £45,734- £51,725 per annum base on a 36 hour working week. Would you like to be part of helping to shape Surrey’s residential homes and our vision to enable more children to live locally?. If so we an opportunity for a Registered Manager...
HEALTH
The Independent

Social care plans include repair service to help people live longer at home

The Government has announced a new repairs service to help older and disabled people live independently for longer in their own homes as part of key social care reforms.It is investing at least £300 million to increase the range of supported housing and at least £150 million to drive greater adoption of technology, which can support independent living and improve care.A previously announced £500 million will go towards ensuring the social care workforce have the right training and qualifications and feel valued.The plans are set out in the Government’s social care White Paper, which gives further details on how over...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Care#Residential Care#Project Manager#Management Skills#Creative Support#Care Home#Cqc
Summit Daily News

New in-home care service provider opens in Frisco

Doug Campbell was close to his grandmother, so to him, it was heartbreaking when she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and later admitted into a home for senior adults. After the experience, Campbell learned about the in-home care market and how it allows individuals to receive care in the comfort of their homes. Today, he’s the owner and operator of one of those providers.
FRISCO, CO
The Independent

Dying patients go without care as community nurses ‘on their knees’

Dying patients are going without care in their own homes because of a collapse in community nursing services, new data shared with The Independent reveals.Across England a third of district nurses say they are now being forced to delay visits to end of life care patients because of surging demand and a lack of staff. This is up from just 2 per cent in 2015.The situation means some patients may have to wait for essential care and pain medication to keep them comfortable.Other care being delayed includes patients with pressure ulcers, wounds which need treating and patients needing blocked catheters...
HEALTH SERVICES
WJON

People Are Getting Out of Health Care in Large Numbers

CentraCare has lost more than 1,000 employees in the past year due to various reasons. That according to CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris. He says:. The COVID-19 virus has caused many people to leave for other jobs in the health care industry, leaving health care completely or they are just leaving us.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
healththoroughfare.com

Healthcare Workers With Long Covid Are Dismissed

Long covid is a condition that’s been making headlines during this pandemic a lot. Now, The Atlantic wrote a story about a physical associate who spent her days diagnosing and treating people. She then got infected and she turned to her own colleagues for the very same care. “At first,”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Grand Forks Herald

Providing outpatient care for in-home clients

Kara Welke has been an occupational therapist for more than two decades, but in recent years she has taken on the role of business owner, too. After moving to North Dakota in 2004, she worked at Altru Health System in Grand Forks and later taught at Northland Community & Technical College. But she began noticing that some resources were lacking in the community to help older adults. That got her thinking, and soon she came up with a plan to start her own business. Home Therapy Solutions was born.
GRAND FORKS, ND
The Guardian

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe apologises for ‘disgusting’ comment directed at Liberal Hollie Hughes

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe has unreservedly apologised to Liberal Hollie Hughes after she was accused of saying “at least I keep my legs shut” during Senate debate. The apology and withdrawal of the comment on Wednesday evening capped a torrid final fortnight of parliament, in which Liberal senator David Van also apologised after he was accused of making animal noises at independent Jacqui Lambie.
CONGRESS & COURTS
carehomeprofessional.com

Greensleeves Care expands with two Berkshire care homes

Award winning care charity Greensleeves Care has taken on two Berkshire care homes this week. Buckler’s Lodge in Crowthorne achieved completion on 15 November and began leasing The Manor (pictured) in Old Windsor on 16 November. Paul Newman, Chief Executive of Greensleeves Care, said: “I would like to thank the...
HEALTH SERVICES
seehafernews.com

Nursing Homes Down 221,000 Jobs Since Start Of Pandemic

In case you missed it, the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) released a report showing that long-term care facilities are suffering from the worst labor crisis of any health care sector. While hospitals, physicians’ offices, outpatient care centers and other health care facilities have...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Guardian

Russia sends defence missiles to Pacific islands claimed by Japan

Russia has deployed coastal defence missile systems near Pacific islands also claimed by Japan, a move intended to underline Moscow’s firm stance in the dispute. The Bastion missile systems were moved to Matua, a deserted volcanic island in the middle of the Kuril island chain. Japan claims four of the southernmost islands.
MILITARY
carehomeprofessional.com

Belong appoints general manager at Chester care village

Patrick Butler has been appointed general manager of Belong Chester care village and nursery which is due to open its doors in spring 2022. Patrick, who lives in Nantwich, brings more than 30 years’ care experience, including leading numerous care facilities across the region. Most recently, he held a number of senior positions with Bupa Care Services, overseeing multi-site environments with nursing, dementia and residential care provision, as well as taking up a regional director role and building positive relationships with stakeholders including local authorities, NHS clinical commissioning groups and the general public.
JOBS
dequincynews.com

Project Care de Noel to benefit needy

The Rotary Club of DeQuincy is excited to announce their first annual project to benefit area elders, Project Care de Noel. The club will put together gift packages to include a warm fleece throw/wrap for Christmas and other donated items. We are asking for support and donations from the local...
DEQUINCY, LA
The Guardian

The Guardian

68K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy