Black Country Women's Aid

Let us introduce ourselves…

Black Country Women's Aid (BCWA) is an established charity working across the Black Country and wider West Midlands providing accommodation and community support services to victims of domestic abuse, sexual abuse and human trafficking. Services range from advocacy, civil remedies, support in court, individual and group support and access to a range of therapeutic interventions. All services are client and needs led.

The team:

The Corporate Services comprise of BCWA's Finance, Fundraising, Human Resources, Development, Training and Governance teams. The work undertaken by Corporate Services underpins the support provided by our frontline staff. As BCWA has grown, Corporate Services have become more integral to the development and success of the organisation and we are looking for valuable volunteer and expert by experience involvement support. This is an exciting opportunity to work within our Employee Development and Learning team.

Job Role

Job Title: Volunteer and Involvement Coordinator

Position available: 1 part-time position (3 days/22.5 hours per week), based across the Black Country

Salary: £22,934 - £26,292 (pro-rata)

Closing date: 4th January 2021

All interviews will be held via Microsoft Teams

Is this you?

We are looking for a flexible and experienced Volunteer and Involvement Coordinator to identify and develop opportunities to involve volunteers and experts by experience in support, administration, fundraising, consultation and other roles.

This is a great opportunity for someone who has excellent communication skills and an ability to effectively network with volunteers, organisations and professionals.

The Role:

You will act as a first point of contact for any queries related to volunteer and expert by experience involvement and support applicants to get involved with various activities and develop their skills.

You will work closely with our staff teams to identify volunteer and expert by experience involvement opportunities, keep accurate records and handle administration related to this, ensuring the best practice is followed and maintained.

If you are self-driven, conscientious, hardworking with lots of ambition we would love to hear from you.

Important information for all positions

Black Country Women's Aid is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of vulnerable adults, children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.

All posts are subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act (Exceptions Order) 1975. It will be necessary for an enhanced disclosure to be made to the Disclosure and Barring Service for details of any previous criminal convictions.

Occupational Requirement under Schedule 9 (part 1) of the Equality Act 2010 applies. The post holder must be female.

Employment checks

As a responsible employer we adhere to safer recruitment practice and all our employees are subject to the following recruitment checks:

Right to work in the UK

Under Section 8 of the Asylum and Immigration Act, we, as a responsible employer need to ensure that we do not employ anyone illegally. To avoid discrimination we treat all job applicants equally.

We, therefore, ask all candidates selected for interview to bring original documentation to show their Right to Work in the UK. A copy of these will be taken. Once the successful candidate has been appointed the unsuccessful candidate's documents will be destroyed confidentially. You may be refused an interview if you do not bring the correct documents with you.

References

Following your interview, two employment references will be sought. One of these should be your current or most recent employer.

If you have finished full-time education and you have no employer reference, we will accept a reference from:

* a professional from your centre of study, for instance, a teacher, lecturer or headteacher

* GP or health visitor

* a character reference from a person who knows you

* a civil servant from a government agency

* a bank manager

DBS

All positions are subject to DBS checks at the relevant level.

COVID-19

BCWA has adapted services during COVID to support victims of violence and abuse that meet all the latest Government guidance. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is available at all our sites and distributed to all staff as appropriate.

Full details of the BCWA Risk Assessment can be found on our website. Please read this as it provides the framework that we are delivering services against.

You will receive appropriate training to undertake the duties of the job on and on and offsite basis and all situations are risk assessed.

Management supervision, support and oversight is embedded in our practice to ensure all parties are kept safe.