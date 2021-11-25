Social Worker 2 - Community Independence and Wellbeing Team

Job description

18.5 hours per week

We currently have a part time social work vacancy within our Community Independence & Wellbeing Team.

What can you expect?

• Flexibility - Family friendly working policies and in terms of our existing working arrangements, we are all currently working from home; a new model of working across the council is in development.

• Manageable workloads - Our managers are committed to supporting all staff to have a work-life balance and manageable caseloads

• Regular supervision, coaching and mentoring

• Training – We have a very supportive Learning and Development Team who provide an excellent range of training courses.

• Opportunities to become a Team Ambassador where you will attend face to face meeting with the Director of Social Services and Wellbeing. These meetings are designed to provide opportunities for employees to contribute to the design of future service delivery

You will be part of the Community Independence & Wellbeing Team, delivering social work services to people with long-term complex conditions and disability.

This integrated multi-disciplinary team, which comprises of Social Workers, social care and health professionals; aims to improve access to health, social care and personal assistance services for people with neurological conditions and/or physical disability. This service focuses on outcomes for individuals, maximising individual potential and minimising risk to independence, with an emphasis on choice and control. We have worked with partners to develop integrated provision which is person centred and this post will have a key role in contributing to these continued developments.

You will:

- Work as part of a team in a climate of change;

- Manage a caseload in a busy environment;

- Develop professional relationships within the Directorate, Health Board and across agency boundaries.

- Take a person centred approach to practice

If you are a registered Social Worker with an interest or knowledge and experience of working with people with complex needs, we would like to hear from you.

Protecting children, young people or adults at risk is a core responsibility of all council employees.

Applicants should note that a criminal records check by the Disclosure & Barring Service (DBS) will be necessary for the successful applicant.

The ability to greet customers through the medium of Welsh is a requirement for this post.

Closing Date: Wednesday 8 December 2021

Shortlisting Date: Thursday 9 December 2021

Interview Date: Monday 20 December, 2021

To apply, click ‘Apply Online’