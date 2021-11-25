ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Social Worker 1 or 2 - Community Mental Health Team (Part Time)

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago

Social Worker 1 or 2 - Community Mental Health Team (Part Time)

Job description

22.5 Hours per week

This is an exciting and rare opportunity for a qualified and experienced Social Worker to join the Home Treatment Team, based in the Princess of Wales Hospital. This is a specialist service for adults with a severe and enduring mental illness and possible co-occurring issues. The team covers the Borough of Bridgend.

The aim of the Home Treatment team is to support people to live in their chosen environment by preventing avoidable hospital admission and to support discharge from hospital.

Your role will be to assess the needs of people presenting in crisis, in the community and/or in hospital, and support these individuals and their carers to improve and maintain independence at home or assist in an early discharge from hospital.

As a member of the team, you will share with other members the responsibility for the effective operation of the service and participate in its ongoing development.

Ideally you will have completed the AMHP training. If not, you will be expected to do so if required.

For an informal discussion about this post please contact Glynis Evans or Rhian Holmes on 01656 642259

The ability to greet customers through the medium of Welsh is a requirement for this post.

Protecting children, young people or adults at risk is a core responsibility of all council employees.

Applicants should note that a criminal records check by the Disclosure & Barring Service (DBS) will be necessary for the successful applicant.

Closing date: Wednesday 8th December 2021

To apply, click 'Apply Online'

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Team Leader – Derby Mental Health Services.

Are you experienced with working in an outcome focused way with a range of partner agencies? Do you have experience working with service users who experience a range of complex mental health needs?. Our Derby Mental Health services are looking to take on a motivated and experiences Team Leader to...
MENTAL HEALTH
Grand Haven Tribune

Community plan focuses on health care access, mental health

Almost 40 percent of “underserved” Ottawa County residents are struggling to meet their health care and mental health needs. A new plan outlines strategies to address this and several other issues identified in a community-wide health survey. The Healthy Ottawa Advisory Council released the 2021 Healthy Ottawa Plan on Monday....
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#Part Time#Social Worker 1#The Home Treatment Team#Home Treatment#Amhp#Welsh
benefitspro.com

How employers (should) handle mental health

Late in my career as a practicing physician I came across a statistic that blew me away and changed the way I think about patient care: somewhere around 20% of prescriptions never get filled. It took me a minute to let that sink in. As a doctor, I was comfortable with my routine: I consulted with my patients, determined with them the best course of care and then used “the power of the pen” to write prescriptions to address what was ailing them.
MENTAL HEALTH
arcamax.com

As workers struggle with pandemic's impact, employers expand mental health benefits

As the covid-19 pandemic burns through its second year, the path forward for American workers remains unsettled, with many continuing to work from home while policies for maintaining a safe workplace evolve. In its 2021 Employer Health Benefits Survey, released last week, KFF found that many employers have ramped up mental health and other benefits to provide support for their workers during uncertain times.
MENTAL HEALTH
Register Citizen

Demand for mental health workers soars in Stratford

STRATFORD — Tamara Trojanowski said she remembered speaking to a neighbor once, and something she said stuck with her in light of the recent uptick in demand for social workers in Stratford. “We are all in the same storm, but we’re not all in the same boat,” Trojanowski said. Trojanowski...
STRATFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
oakpark.com

Thrive expands resources for community mental health

Hope, Resilience, and Recovery form the heart of Thrive’s work – more now than ever before. Since the beginning of the pandemic, demand for accessible mental health services have skyrocketed. Thrive has strived to meet this increased need by expanding both our services and our staff. By implementing teletherapy options,...
MENTAL HEALTH
twincitieslive.com

Conversations on Kids & Mental Health Part 2

After seeing the effects the pandemic has had on her own children’s anxiety, TCL reporter Kelli Hanson, began a project – a three part series called, Conversations on Kids and Mental Health. Kelli shares the story of a family that has seen very dark days that began with a panic attack in their 12-year old daughter.
KIDS
bizjournals

Long-term remote work is hiding a heavy mental, social toll on workers

Almost two years have passed since the first major lockdowns were implemented across the world, and the workforce adapted to remote work, revealing a strong appetite for greater flexibility, new hybrid ways of working and a desire for work-life balance. However, for many, the adoption of homeworking has led to...
MENTAL HEALTH
progressivegrocer.com

Study Affirms Impact of Pandemic on Grocery Workers’ Mental Health

A recent University of Arizona study, conducted in partnership with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 99 union, found that the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the mental health and wellness of grocery store workers. Researchers sought to discern the perceptions of mental health risks among frontline essential...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEAU-TV 13

How social media can negatively impact mental health

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - While there are many positive aspects of social media, heavy usage may negatively impact the mental health of teens. Helen Kelly with the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) says when virtual learning started during the pandemic, it prevented the usual development that comes with physically being in a classroom.
LA CROSSE, WI
KSLTV

Huntsman Mental Health Institute partners with community organizations

There’s a large effort that Huntsman Mental Health Institute is taking on — and it’s just the beginning of their process. The Huntsman Institute is working with other organizations and businesses with a communal goal of improving the treatment and culture of those who struggle with mental health. “All we...
ADVOCACY
Longview News-Journal

Protecting Health Worker Mental Health: A Call-to-Action Webinar

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) welcome Dr. Vivek Murthy, Surgeon General of the United States, and other national experts for a special webinar on health worker mental health. Featured Speakers. • Vice Admiral Vivek H. Murthy, MD, MBA, U.S....
MENTAL HEALTH
ABC4

SLCPD hires full-time mental health counselor

Salt Lake City (ABC 4) – Being a police officer is a stressful job to have, especially in a city as large as Salt Lake City. Knowing the stress and rigors of being a police officer, the Salt Lake City Police Department has decided to do something about it. The SLCPD announced they have hired […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Cheddar News

Talking Men's Wellness and Mental Health With the Movember Foundation

The Movember Foundation is celebrating the end of Movember, the annual fundraising event that involves the growing of moustaches as a way to draw attention to men's health issues, including suicide prevention and prostate cancer. Mark Hedstrom, the U.S. executive director for the Movember Foundation, joined Cheddar to discuss the organization's goals and the fundraising partnerships it's secured. He also talked about normalizing conversations around men's mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
abccolumbia.com

Lexington organizations team up to address mental health

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Uplift Lexington County is a new initiative aiming to provide preventative treatment for mental health patients. Today at Brookland Baptist Church more than 30 local organizations gathered to launch Uplift including Lexington County’s community mental health center, EMS, sheriff’s office, and medical center. Together the organizations are working to fill in the gaps where resources are needed so mental health patients get the care they need instead of relying solely on law enforcement and first responders.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
The Guardian

The Guardian

68K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy