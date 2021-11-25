Social Worker 1 or 2 - Community Mental Health Team (Part Time)

Job description

22.5 Hours per week

This is an exciting and rare opportunity for a qualified and experienced Social Worker to join the Home Treatment Team, based in the Princess of Wales Hospital. This is a specialist service for adults with a severe and enduring mental illness and possible co-occurring issues. The team covers the Borough of Bridgend.

The aim of the Home Treatment team is to support people to live in their chosen environment by preventing avoidable hospital admission and to support discharge from hospital.

Your role will be to assess the needs of people presenting in crisis, in the community and/or in hospital, and support these individuals and their carers to improve and maintain independence at home or assist in an early discharge from hospital.

As a member of the team, you will share with other members the responsibility for the effective operation of the service and participate in its ongoing development.

Ideally you will have completed the AMHP training. If not, you will be expected to do so if required.

For an informal discussion about this post please contact Glynis Evans or Rhian Holmes on 01656 642259

The ability to greet customers through the medium of Welsh is a requirement for this post.

Protecting children, young people or adults at risk is a core responsibility of all council employees.

Applicants should note that a criminal records check by the Disclosure & Barring Service (DBS) will be necessary for the successful applicant.

Closing date: Wednesday 8th December 2021

