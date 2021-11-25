ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Information Management Coordinator

The Guardian
 8 days ago
Our client is looking for a Records and information Management Coordinator to join their friendly and welcoming team in an established role. This is your chance to make a real difference to people's lives.

You will be working with the DPM to create an organisation-wide records and information management system. During the initial project you will help define the information architecture, create baseline metrics for measuring project success, develop and maintain a functional classification structure and research and apply industry standards and best practices to the project.

Location: Home Worker - UK

Contract type: Permanent, Part time, 22.5 hours per week

Salary: £25,105.41 pro rata ( £15063.25 per annum)

What’s in it for you?

There are a range of benefits and career development opportunities with our client. They’ll give you a comprehensive induction, full training, and support along the way.

With Investors in People and Skills for Care accreditation they are committed to investing in you to ensure you have the specialist skills and expertise needed to support people to live the best life possible.

Access to the company benefits package, which includes a great number of discounts and rewards across shops, restaurants, gym membership and days out; but also an Employee Assistance Programme, with telephone and face-to-face support options. Access to award winning training and development – our client is one of only four charities to have achieved the Skills for Care ‘Centre of Excellence’ provider status. Annual staff award scheme – The Fusion Awards, and peer recognition through their GEM awards programme.25 days holiday (pro rata for part time staff). A contributory pension scheme & life assurance

They ask all their teams to take advantage of the Covid-19 vaccination, which is offered to frontline support workers as a priority group. In some types of service this vaccine is required by law, but they strongly encourage everyone to be vaccinated (across all their services) to ensure both the safety of the people they support and their colleagues.

Find your place with them and change lives.

Closing Date – Tuesday 4th January 2022

STRICTLY NO AGENCIES

You may have experience of the following: Information Manager, Information Management System, IT Security, Cybersecurity, Information Security, Compliance Manager, Information Management, Compliance, NFP, Not for Profit, Charity etc

