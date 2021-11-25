ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

AP Top Stories November 25 P

Cover picture for the articleHere's the latest for Thursday, November 25th: Macy's parade returns in full; Biden...

Today in History for December 1st

Rosa Parks is arrested in Montgomery, Alabama; Former communist official Sergei Kirov is assassinated in Leningrad; Beatlemania arrives in America; Actor and director Woody Allen is born. (Dec. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/1f1c3bbbfa4748588f0e01d83c608639.
On This Day: 1 December 2009

Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9e2b4e6cf2a34b12b631bc363faf6cd2.
USA Today

Fact check: Kyle Rittenhouse visited Mar-a-Lago, but not for a paid two-week vacation

The claim: Kyle Rittenhouse went to Mar-a-Lago for a 'two-week, all-expenses-paid vacation'. Immediately after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, who faced charges for killing two people and injuring another during a 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, misinformation spread quickly on social media. Now, some online claim Rittenhouse is enjoying a sunny vacation away from the courtroom where he spent three weeks.
Indy100

Cringeworthy video shows ‘MAGA rioter’ sobbing when police asked about Trump

A new viral video is making just about everyone cringe.In the clip, an emotional alleged MAGA rioter is seen starting to cry in front of FBI interrogators as he is being questioned. When asked about former President Donald Trump calling him to Washington D.C the waterworks NBC journalist Scott MacFarlane shared the clip on Twitter. He wrote, “NEW: Court orders release of video of FBI questioning US Capitol breach defendant Daniel Rodriguez. This is a first listen in the interrogation room. He questions election, cites Biden’s rallies and says he’s long been an InfoWars fan.”NEW: Court...
Washington Examiner

The media blackout of the Waukesha attack is intentional

A little more than a week ago, a deranged criminal intentionally drove his SUV through a crowd at the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring dozens. Eight children are still in the hospital. The national media don’t seem to care. Local news outlets are tracking the health status...
Joplin Globe

Diane Dimond: Kyle Rittenhouse now due another sort of justice

I can tell you with certainty that right now attorneys for newly acquitted defendant Kyle Rittenhouse are working overtime. They are combing through every slanderous statement made about this young man. Every defamatory comment offered up before any facts were presented in a court of law is now under the microscope for possible litigation.
Deadline

Fox News Tops November Ratings, But Viewership Decline Continues Across All News Networks

Fox News topped viewership again in November, with Tucker Carlson Tonight returning to its perch as the cable news’ top show among total viewers. Carlson’s show averaged 3.67 million viewers, followed by The Five with 3.51 million, Hannity with 3.23 million, Special Report with Bret Baier at 2.77 million and The Ingraham Angle with 2.66 million. In the adults 25-54 demo, Tucker Carlson Tonight averaged 651,000, followed by The Five with 557,000, Hannity at 541,000, Special Report with Bret Baier at 475,000 and The Ingraham Angle with 469,000. All of the cable networks, however, saw declines in viewership compared to last November, highlighted by...
NBC News

“MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD” WINS NOVEMBER SWEEP IN KEY DEMO

Tops Competition by Double-Digits This Past Sunday. Only Sunday Show to Grow Across the Board Week Over Week. Reaches More Than 2.2 Million Video Views Across Digital Platforms. #1 Most Watched Sunday Show in the Nation’s Capital for 79 Straight Months. November 23, 2021 – Meet the Press with Chuck...
Stacey Abrams launches 2nd campaign for Ga. Gov.

Democrat Stacey Abrams says she is making another run for governor of Georgia. (Dec. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9accc793caf944668848488f46ac15f4.
Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: A view from courtroom

A woman testified on Tuesday that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was often in the room when the witness, then just 14, had sexual interactions with the financier Jeffrey Epstein. (Dec. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Biden mourns Michigan school shooting victims

President Joe Biden extended his support and sympathies Tuesday for the families of the southeast Michigan school shooting victims, saying his heart goes out to those "enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one." (Nov. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
Mourners pack church to grieve shooting victims

Mourners pack a Michigan church to grieve those killed and injured in a school shooting (Dec. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/8042da3524ee43869a9de6e31d9666dd.
The Hollywood Reporter

Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews Promoted at CBS News, Search For New D.C. Bureau Chief in the Works

CBS News has promoted Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews to a new role as executive vp of newsgathering, overseeing all network newsgethering worldwide for the news division. With her new role, Ciprian-Matthews will step aside as CBS’ Washington bureau chief. According to an email to staff from CBS News and Stations co-president Neeraj Khemlani, the network has “begun our search for a new Washington Bureau chief and appreciate Ingrid continuing to support the bureau until a replacement is in place.” Ciprian-Matthews was named the network’s D.C. bureau chief in January, after serving in the role in a interim capacity since last summer. She previously served in a number of executive roles at CBS News, and also oversaw a number of the network’s key bureaus, including in London and New York. “Ingrid’s depth of experience, savvy and editorial judgment will be a tremendous asset as we unify CBS News’ newsgathering efforts into one powerhouse operation,”Khemlani wrote in his memo. “Having steered coverage of numerous international conflicts, natural disasters, political events and terrorist attacks – from conventions to election nights, from morning shows to the evening news, from Washington Bureau Chief to EVP of News—she’s done it all.”
Deadline

‘NBC Nightly News’ Posts Ratings Win For Thanksgiving Week; ‘World News Tonight’ Tops November

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt beat World News Tonight with David Muir in total viewers and a key demo during Thanksgiving week, an unusual ratings win for the Peacock. The network said that it was its first ratings win in total viewers in three years. World News Tonight still won the month of November in total viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49. For the week of Nov. 22, NBC Nightly News drew 8.58 million viewers, compared to 8.39 million for World News Tonight and 5.33 million for CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell. NBC News said it was the highest weekly Nightly...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Smallest State in America

The United States is the fourth largest country in the world, based on square mileage of 3,618,783. That puts it behind Russia, Canada, and China. The 50 states that make up the country vary considerably in size. Alaska takes up 17% of the area of the United States. Thirteen states each cover less than 1% […]
Portugal reintroduces virus restrictions

Portugal on Wednesday re-imposed coronavirus measures to try to contain a new surge in cases. (Dec 1.) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/55a5d3097d2d4f0b950c47af2f679fa4.
