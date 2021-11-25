ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swampscott nonprofit launches mental-health campaign

By Allysha Dunnigan
Itemlive.com
 6 days ago
SWAMPSCOTT — Longwood Care has announced the launch of the #ICareWeAllCare campaign to help raise awareness about mental health.

Through this campaign, the Swampscott-based nonprofit challenges people to think positive and post something positive online, such as a note, a picture or a video with the hashtag #ICareWeAllCare so people can see it.

Anna Svetchnikov, founder of Longwood Care, encouraged people to make a difference together.

“Share one thing that helps you feel better about yourself, others and life, and tag someone who may benefit from it. Let’s bring together 1 million things that help us get back and feel positive,” Svetchnikov said. “It’s a true challenge, but we can do it.”

Longwood Care said life is beautiful and amazing, but many are not feeling this way lately.
“Studies show that negative experiences and emotions tend to overwhelm and persist longer than positive ones,” Longwood Care said. “Reversing these feelings and focusing on the positive takes extra effort.”

Last year, more than 47 million Americans reported experiencing some form of mental illness.

With a stigma attached to mental health — which deters some from seeking treatment they deserve and need — the #ICareWeAllCare campaign will help to foster positive thinking by collectively coming together to find 1 million things that help people cope and feel happy again.

Untreated anxiety and depression affects emotional and physical health and has lifelong effects, with a greater impact on children, that can persist into adulthood.

Longwood said there are many positive things surrounding everyone daily, but it can be hard to identify these small things at times.

“Think small, think big, think sight, sound, smell, taste, and touch,” Longwood Care said. “Rethink, reframe and share a positive post with someone, with many, and pass it on.”

Longwood believes it is important for children and adults who suffer from anxiety and depression to understand that they are not alone and that someone else may be feeling the same way right now.

“This challenge is a great way for those who are feeling lonely, sad, anxious and not understood, to feel included, connected and positive with others,” Longwood Care said.

When posting, use the hashtag #ICareWeAllCare for people to see and follow.

For more information, visit https://icareweallcare.com/ .

I Care We All Care is a mental-health campaign of Longwood Care, Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides resources and support for individuals seeking services and mental-health organizations striving to increase access to care.

Itemlive.com

