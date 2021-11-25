Akron fire officials emphasize working smoke detectors after deadly house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– It was a deadly start to the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Akron as a fire claimed the life of a Kenmore man.

It was just after 3 a.m. that firefighters were called to a home on Sevilla Avenue after a neighbor walking his dog reported seeing flames shooting from the back of the home.

“Once we arrived, we did see heavy flames coming from the rear of the home. We had to gain entry so we had to force the door in order to get inside to see if anyone was there,” said Lt. Sierjie Lash, the spokesperson for the Akron Fire Department.

Unfortunately, during a room-to-room search of the burning home, firefighters found a man who was unresponsive.

“They made a tremendous effort to get him out of the house, working together just to get him to the hospital, the CPR in progress,” said Lt. Lash.

Despite the efforts by firefighters to save the victim, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“It always weighs heavy on our minds, especially when it ends so tragically,” said Lt. Lash.

The name of the victim is being withheld, pending the notification of his next of kin. The cause of the deadly blaze remains under investigation by Akron Fire and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Meanwhile, the city of Akron said every resident should have a fire safety and evacuation plan. It is reminding families that smoke detectors are available free of charge, and that now is a good time to change the batteries and make sure that the smoke detectors in your home are functioning properly.

“Every home should have them, at least one per floor. And if they have extras, one in the sleeping areas as well, so we want all homes to be safe, we want our families to be safe, we want our community to be safe,” Lt. Lash said.

