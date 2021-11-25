US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;40;35;39;28;A little a.m. rain;WNW;14;76%;96%;1. Albuquerque, NM;51;31;54;32;Mostly sunny;N;3;34%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;14;2;5;-3;Very cold;N;6;70%;9%;0. Asheville, NC;61;33;39;23;Breezy in the a.m.;NW;13;55%;0%;3. Atlanta, GA;65;40;50;30;Sunny and cooler;NW;11;42%;0%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;55;46;49;34;Morning rain;WNW;21;63%;70%;2. Austin, TX;61;42;61;44;Periods...

Thanksgiving week forecast: Periodic rain, wind expected in parts of US

Woman who invited those ‘feeling lonely’ to virtual Thanksgiving in 2020 will host another gathering. In 2020, Jessica Kantrowitz thought up a way to spread a little holiday cheer with a creative take on a virtual Thanksgiving party — and this year she will do the same. (Credit: Jessica Kantrowitz)
'Our miracle': Girl goes home after surviving plane crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl who survived a Michigan plane crash that killed her father and three other people was released Wednesday from a rehabilitation hospital. “She’s Laney, she’s great and she’s our miracle,” said Christie Perdue of Gaylord, referring to daughter Laney Perdue. Laney was one...
Transcom chooses South Carolina for North American HQ

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A Swedish company that provides customer care call centers and other services for businesses is building its North American headquarters in South Carolina, officials said. Transcom Worldwide AB said it will hire about 450 workers for its new location in Greenville over the next five years.
