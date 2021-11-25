ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Canada-US World Cup qualifier slated for Jan. 30 in Ontario

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44cxC7_0d6uOL0600
Canada's Jonathan David (20) and Costa Rica's Orlando Moises Galo Calderon (14) vie for the ball during first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tim Hortons Field, an outdoor venue with artificial turf nicknamed “The Donut Box” in Hamilton, Ontario, will be the site of Canada’s home World Cup qualifier against the United States in January, the Canadian Soccer Association said Thursday.

The Jan. 30 game will be the first home match for the Canadian men in Hamilton, which averages a high of 30 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-1 Celsius) and a low of 18 (minus-8) on that date.

When Canada beat Mexico on Nov. 16 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, the temperature at kickoff was 16 (minus-9).

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday the Americans’ next home qualifiers will be at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, against El Salvador on Jan. 27 and at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, against Honduras on Feb. 2.

Canada plays at Honduras on Jan. 27 and at El Salvador on Feb. 2.

The U.S. is second in the North and Central American and Caribbean region with 15 points — one behind Canada and one ahead of Mexico and Panama with six games remaining. Costa Rica has nine, Jamaica seven, El Salvador six and Honduras three.

The top three nations qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar, and the No. 4 team advances to a one-game playoff for a berth.

The U.S. opened qualifying with a 0-0 draw at El Salvador on Sept. 2, tied 1-1 with Canada three days later in Nashville, Tennessee, and rallied for a 4-1 win at Honduras on Sept. 8.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Switzerland adds Britain, Netherlands, three others to quarantine list

ZURICH, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Switzerland on Saturday widened quarantine requirements to stem the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant to travellers arriving from Britain, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Egypt and Malawi, where cases have been detected, its health ministry said. On Friday, Switzerland banned direct flights from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Canada suspends province's potato exports to U.S.

MAINE, Maine — Canada says it has suspended all shipments of fresh potatoes from Prince Edward Island to the United States after the recent discovery of potato wart on several farms in the province. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced the order Monday in a news release. Federal Agriculture Minister...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
Axios

First North American Omicron cases identified in Canada

The first two cases of the new Omicron variant have been detected in North America, the Canadian government announced Sunday evening. Driving the news: The World Health Organization has named Omicron a "variant of concern," but cautioned earlier on Sunday that it is not yet clear whether it's more transmissible than other strains of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agriculture Online

Crop concerns in southern Brazil and Argentina

Dry conditions across southern Brazil and Argentina will threaten early-planted crops with some yield loss concerns. Most of the soybeans are in the ground across Brazil and soil moisture will need to be replenished to aid in germination. As we flip the calendar to December 2021, a typical La Niña...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Canada now has five cases of Omicron variant

MONTREAL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A further two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in Ottawa, bringing Canada's total number of cases to five, Ottawa Public Health said late on Monday. Earlier in the day, Quebec discovered its first COVID-19 case of the variant, health officials said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#U S Soccer Federation#El Salvador#Ap#Americans#Allianz Field#Central American
The Associated Press

Live updates: Spain confirms its 1st case of omicron variant

MADRID — One of Madrid’s major public hospitals says it has detected the first confirmed case of the omicron variant in Spain in a traveler who arrived from South Africa. In a tweet on Monday, the microbiology and infectious disease service of the Gregorio Marañón hospital said that the sequencing of samples from the patient earlier in the day showed that the infection corresponded with omicron.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Decatur Daily

US men's soccer team on track to qualify for 2022 World Cup

KINGSTON, Jamaica — As long as the United States wins its final three home games, the Americans likely will get back to the World Cup. These young Americans stumbled on the road again in qualifying, wasting an early lead in a choppy 1-1 draw against Jamaica on Tuesday night. After a disjointed, physical game at The Office, as Independence Park is known, they fell into second place in North and Central America and the Caribbean with 15 points, one behind Canada and two ahead of Mexico and Panama.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
nycfc.com

International Roundup | Five Compete in World Cup Qualifiers

New York City FC have been busy preparing for their Round One Playoff meeting with Atlanta United on Sunday. Those efforts have been running parallel to a round of World Cup Qualifiers that saw five NYCFC players depart the group. Here’s a round-up of how they got on. Alexander Callens...
MLS
The Associated Press

US to host women’s World Cup qualifying tournament

The U.S. will host one of the four FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifying tournaments in February in Washington. The Americans, who already have earned an automatic bid into next year’s tournament that will be held in Australia, will play against Belgium, Puerto Rico and Russia in the Feb. 10-13 qualifier.
BASKETBALL
eturbonews.com

New COVID-19 Omicron strain is in UK, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands and Czech Republic now

All 27 EU member states agreed to temporarily halt air travel from seven southern African nations. The UK, US and Canada have also imposed similar restrictions. United Kingdom has registered its first two cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 a day after the first case of the strain, which scientists suspect could be much more contagious, was recorded in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Dickinson Press

St. Paul will host US men’s national team World Cup qualifier in February

ST. PAUL — The U.S. men’s national soccer team is coming to the frozen tundra. Allianz Field in St. Paul will host a World Cup qualifier between the U.S. and Honduras on Feb. 2, sources told the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Wednesday. Minnesota United has sought a World Cup...
FIFA
Sportsnet.ca

Canada names senior men’s roster ahead of first 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifier

Canada Basketball has announced the 12-man senior men’s national team roster that will compete in the first window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers. Canada will face the Bahamas in two games in a bubble in the Dominican Republic on Sunday and Monday. Both games will be broadcast on Sportsnet at 4 p.m. ET as part of a new agreement that will see all FIBA events broadcast on Sportsnet channels through the Fall of 2025.
BASKETBALL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

667K+
Followers
355K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy