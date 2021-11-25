ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Their own words may have doomed men who killed Ahmaud Arbery

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe video of https://apnews.com/hub/ahmaud-arbery">Ahmaud Arbery's shotgun death was a shocking piece of evidence that suddenly brought the Black man's killing into the national consciousness. But the https://apnews.com/article/ahmaud-arbery-georgia-brunswick-f2549024973cdcc757c02bd0a07bf5cf">murder convictions of the three white men who chased him may have been secured as much by their own words to investigators the...

BET

‘Ahmaud Arbery Should Be Here’ Social Media Reacts After Three Men Who Killed The 25-Year-Old Found Guilty Of Murder

Greg and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan were found guilty on Wednesday afternoon (November 24) on multiple counts including felony murder, aggravated assault, and criminal attempt to commit a felony for the February 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery. The 25-year old Black man was fatally shot when the three men saw him running in their neighborhood and made a decision that he did not belong there.
Southern Poverty Law Center

Ahmaud Arbery Verdict: Conviction of men who killed unarmed Black jogger a necessary step, but issues in our justice system must still be addressed

A jury today convicted Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. The trio, all of whom are white, jumped into a truck and chased Arbery, a Black man who was jogging through a south Georgia neighborhood outside of Brunswick, and then shot him.
The Georgia Sun

Jury deliberations begin in trial of three men charged in Ahmaud Arbery killing

The fates of three men charged with the death of Ahmaud Arbery are in the hands of a Glynn County jury after the prosecution made its closing arguments Tuesday. According to pool reports, deliberation will continue Friday and Saturday if necessary. Members of the jury will decide how long they will deliberate on any given day, including whether they recess early on Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
pbs.org

News Wrap: Former Trump attorney completes prison sentence, Waukesha parade tragedy, update on trial of the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery

In this news wrap, Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, completed his three-year prison sentence. Waukesha, a town outside Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is in mourning after a man drove his vehicle over marchers in a Christmas parade, killing 5 and injuring 48. Another major investigation has concluded that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women. The average number of new daily COVID-19 infections in the U.S. is up nearly 30 percent in the last two weeks. White House officials announced that the vast majority of federal workers have complied with the government’s vaccine mandate. Ninety percent of the 3.5 million federal workers are already vaccinated.
edglentoday.com

Officials Confirm Reeves Had 'Previous Dating Relationship' With Suspect Of Her Murder, Charges Filed

FARMERSVILLE - Montgomery County State's Attorney Andrew Affrunti provided more information today explaining the reason Robert J. Tarr, 48, of Collinsville, was identified as a person of interest in the murder of Leslie J. Reeves, 45, of Troy, on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021, and shooting of Christopher J. Smith, 48, of Farmersville.
The Independent

Brothers shoot teenage 'innocent bystander' in the face

Shocking footage shows two brothers hellbent on revenge stalking a group of teenagers before they pinned one of them down and blasted a shotgun into his face. Axe-wielding Neil Barnett is seen grappling with Hassan Hussain before his brother Neil Barnett rushes up from behind and shoots the teen from point-blank range.
The Independent

‘Gun safety 101’: Kyle Rittenhouse attacks ‘unsafe’ prosecutor for demonstrating gun during his trial

Kyle Rittenhouse revealed on a right-wing podcast that he plans to destroy the AR-15 he used in the Kenosha shootings and mocked the prosecutor in his murder trial for mishandling the firearm. Mr Rittenhouse shot and killed two people and injured a third during the Kenosha riots last year. He was charged with murder but a jury agreed that he killed in self defense and found him not guilty in November. The young man – who has become a hero among culture-war conservatives – appeared on the right wing podcast “The Charlie Kirk Show” to discuss his case...
PUBLIC SAFETY

