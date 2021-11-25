Man, 24, Struck and Killed By Vehicle in Costa Mesa

Photo: Getty Images

COSTA MESA (CNS) - A 24-year-old man walking in lanes of traffic in Costa Mesa was fatally struck by a vehicle in the early morning today.

The pedestrian was walking on Newport Boulevard, south of 17th Street, when he was hit by a northbound vehicle on Newport Boulevard, the Costa Mesa Police Department reported.

Officers were dispatched to the crash scene about 2:35 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with officers during the investigation. The drier was not suspected of being impaired by alcohol or drugs and was released after being questioned.

