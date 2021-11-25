Bears leaked Matt Nagy report just to beat winless Lions

The Bears streak of 5 straight losses finally came to an end against the 0-9-1 Lions on a last second field goal by a score of 16-14 with the entire country watching. As Matt Nagy coached in a game reported to be his final game by the patch of all places and then rebutted by the next day by the organization, you could expect any coach to be distracted. But Matt Nagy deserves no benefit of the doubt. After hearing all year of the bears issues here in Chicago, the rest of the world saw the embarrassment that is the 2021 Chicago Bears. They saw the incompetence of a secondary of no names, a far below average offensive line, and washed up veteran at quarterback. These shortcomings are exactly what the Bears have seen over the past 6 games going 1-5.. Matt Nagy has lost control of the locker room, and has completely been thrown under the bus by the front office. Despite Nagy’s obvious issues in terms of play calling and time out management, the issues also come from upstairs. According to an inside source from early in the week, the move to Start Justin Fields came directly from ownership more specifically George McCaskey. This is a prime example of the Bears problem. If the bears wanted Matt Nagy, why is someone who has no football experience determining who the STARTING QUARTERBACK is. If Matt Nagy was your guy, why put him in that position. In Justin’s first start, he was nearly killed by the Browns and Myles Garrett being forcibly put in the starting position with no reps. And at the time, everyone blamed Nagy for not changing the playbook. Well, this shows the problems top to bottom. Not only is the roster no where near a competing level thanks to horrible contracts and draft picks, an incompetence coach with no control over his team, and an ownership group who may not know nor care about the sport of football. Regardless of the win, the Bears should be embarrassed about the finding this week, and rebuild the team from the top to bottom. If the bears are serious about competing for the first time in 15 years, things need to change. If they don’t the title of this article will continue to be the word to describe the Chicago Bears “an embarrassment”.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO