ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears leaked Matt Nagy report just to beat winless Lions

By Mark Powell
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bears leaked Matt Nagy’s potential firing just to ‘galvanize’ the locker room ahead of a Thanksgiving matchup with the winless Lions. If you need to put your head coach through what can only be described as a week of complete hell just to beat the Detroit Lions, then you’re managing...

fansided.com

Comments / 2

Related
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Tarik Cohen is angry, but questions still linger

Early last season, the Chicago Bears lost shifty running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen to an ACL injury. After sitting out the remainder of the 2020 season, many believed he would be back for the start of this year. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Cohen has yet...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Top candidate to replace Matt Nagy revealed

The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams Who Need to Find a New Head Coach in 2022

The NFL coaching carousel is often as wild as the draft and free agency, and 2022 should be no different. When an NFL team needs to make a change, it's usually obvious. Sometimes, the rebuild just hasn't worked. Other times, the results on the field are too poor and/or players are lacking effort.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The only thing stopping the Bears from firing Matt Nagy

The Chicago Bears suffered a disappointing late defeat against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, another disastrous result in what has been a difficult season in the Windy City. After the game, fans at Soldier Field could be heard chanting “Fire Matt Nagy!” and it appears they may not be alone in that sentiment.
NFL
sportsmockery.com

The Great Irony Of Matt Nagy? He Ignored His Ideal QB In The Draft

Matt Nagy was first tipped off to Justin Fields back in 2020. His good friend Ryan Day, the head coach at Ohio State, called his young QB a “generational talent.” When Nagy heard that, he made a mental note to keep an eye on Fields moving forward. When it became clear the Bears were going to pursue a new quarterback this offseason, he dug into the Buckeyes star with fervor. Before long, he became convinced the kid was special and had a chance to be great in the NFL.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Football Games#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Nfc
FanSided

Two Chicago Bears head coaching candidates are now no longer an option

The Chicago Bears cannot bring Matt Nagy back in 2022. He has a year left on his contract, but this franchise cannot continue to trust that Nagy is the answer. At least, that is what we are all hoping for at this point. Deep down, most of us know that we cannot fall into a false sense of hope until we know for sure it is going to happen. This team has proven over and over again just how poor they are at making decisions. Would it really shock anyone if Nagy is still around in 2022?
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: This is the perfect coach to replace Matt Nagy in 2022

The Chicago Bears are reportedly going to fire Matt Nagy after their game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday. They probably won’t hire the full-time coach after that but the fact that Nagy will be gone makes them a much better team. Things have not worked out well lately and it is time to move on.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Latest On Bears & HC Matt Nagy

According to Jason La Canfora, it’s common knowledge inside the organization that Bears HC Matt Nagy‘s job is in jeopardy this season, even if he wasn’t fired after Thanksgiving. La Canfora says the team had internal discussions regarding Nagy’s job status last year and made him aware that significant improvement...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Here’s What Bears Owner Reportedly Told Players About Matt Nagy

There have been a lot of no-so-quiet rumors and reports this week stating that the Chicago Bears‘ Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions could be the final game for head coach Matt Nagy. But on Wednesday, the Bears responded to those rumors internally. According to Dan Pompei of The...
NFL
NBC Chicago

If Bears Fire Matt Nagy, Here Are Five Head Coach Candidates

5 head coaching candidates if Bears fire Matt Nagy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After the Bears latest loss to the Ravens, all fans want to think about is the team’s future. Is Justin Fields the franchise quarterback they’ve been waiting for? Will the defense still have enough in the tank when the offense finally catches up? And who will be leading the team going forward?
NFL
NBC Chicago

Report: Bears Offered Condolences to Matt Nagy, After Report Denied

Report: Bears didn't believe Nagy when he denied firing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. By now numerous reports have come out indicating that another report saying the Bears had informed Matt Nagy that the Lions game would be his last, was incorrect. Nagy himself said the report was inaccurate when he met with the media on Tuesday, and reportedly relayed the same message to his team. But according to Jay Glazer, Nagy was so unconvincing when addressing the team, that some still came up to him afterwards to offer their condolences.
NFL
The Spun

Matt Nagy Sends Clear Message About QB Justin Fields

Despite leading the Bears to a last-second victory over the Lions on Thanksgiving, Andy Dalton has not cemented his status as the team’s starting quarterback. That is because the job belongs to rookie signal-caller Justin Fields. Fields was unable to suit up on Thursday due to fractured ribs. It’s unclear...
NFL
Chicago Sports Nation

The Bears continue to embarrass

The Bears streak of 5 straight losses finally came to an end against the 0-9-1 Lions on a last second field goal by a score of 16-14 with the entire country watching. As Matt Nagy coached in a game reported to be his final game by the patch of all places and then rebutted by the next day by the organization, you could expect any coach to be distracted. But Matt Nagy deserves no benefit of the doubt. After hearing all year of the bears issues here in Chicago, the rest of the world saw the embarrassment that is the 2021 Chicago Bears. They saw the incompetence of a secondary of no names, a far below average offensive line, and washed up veteran at quarterback. These shortcomings are exactly what the Bears have seen over the past 6 games going 1-5.. Matt Nagy has lost control of the locker room, and has completely been thrown under the bus by the front office. Despite Nagy’s obvious issues in terms of play calling and time out management, the issues also come from upstairs. According to an inside source from early in the week, the move to Start Justin Fields came directly from ownership more specifically George McCaskey. This is a prime example of the Bears problem. If the bears wanted Matt Nagy, why is someone who has no football experience determining who the STARTING QUARTERBACK is. If Matt Nagy was your guy, why put him in that position. In Justin’s first start, he was nearly killed by the Browns and Myles Garrett being forcibly put in the starting position with no reps. And at the time, everyone blamed Nagy for not changing the playbook. Well, this shows the problems top to bottom. Not only is the roster no where near a competing level thanks to horrible contracts and draft picks, an incompetence coach with no control over his team, and an ownership group who may not know nor care about the sport of football. Regardless of the win, the Bears should be embarrassed about the finding this week, and rebuild the team from the top to bottom. If the bears are serious about competing for the first time in 15 years, things need to change. If they don’t the title of this article will continue to be the word to describe the Chicago Bears “an embarrassment”.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bears ownership overruled Matt Nagy on starting QB

The stories coming out of the Chicago Bears continue to paint an ugly picture for embattled coach Matt Nagy. According to Hub Arkush of Pro Football Weekly, Bears chairman George McCaskey intervened and instructed Nagy to make Justin Fields the team’s starting quarterback prior to the team’s Week 5 game. Nagy had stood by veteran Andy Dalton as his starter up to that point, and was not on board with the decision to start Fields.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Report: Bears to Fire Matt Nagy After Thanksgiving Game

Report: Bears to fire Matt Nagy after Thanksgiving game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A report from Tuesday morning says the Bears have told Matt Nagy he will be fired following the Bears’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions. According to Mark Konkol from Patch, the Bears told Nagy that he was going to be fired on Monday.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy