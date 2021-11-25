A peek at some of the 30 films that are opening this holiday season

Every month, Netflix removes a bunch of titles without alerting subscribers.Due to licencing rights, movies and TV shows tucked away in the streaming service’s library are taken down practically every day.Not that you would know this – frustratingly, you’re only likely to know whether a certain title is leaving if you happen to select it. While several titles are taken down over the course of a single month, it’s typically the first day of a new month that sees a large chunk removed.Fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies that are beingremoved this month, meaning you have only a...

TV SHOWS ・ 19 HOURS AGO