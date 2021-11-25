ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Exeter set to drop their Native American-style logo despite delaying final decision until next month for further talks - but the Devon club will remain the Chiefs

By Will Kelleher
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Exeter are highly likely to ditch their Native American-style logo after ‘overwhelming’ support for change from their members – but will keep their ‘Chiefs’ name.

The Devon side have come under pressure to ditch their branding, dominated by a head-dressed Chief, which the National Congress of American Indians labelled ‘harmful’.

On Wednesday night, at the club’s AGM, they canvassed the opinion of their 700-strong membership in order to inform a board decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rpud4_0d6uNder00
Exeter Chiefs discussed their Native American-style logo with 700-strong membership

And Sportsmail has learned that while there was by no means unanimity among the membership, the ‘overwhelming’ view, according to sources, was that they should alter their logo.

Exeter have always maintained they are called ‘Chiefs’ as that has been the name given to the top side in Devon since the 1900s, so that moniker will stay.

While a re-brand is now inevitable, the board – headed up by owner Tony Rowe – want more time to make an informed decision before another meeting in December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bX8fS_0d6uNder00
The club decided to retire their ‘Big Chief’ mascot as a ‘mark of respect' last year

Exeter have been encouraged by pressure groups to align themselves with Iron Age chiefs, specifically the Dumnonii tribe who lived in Devon and Cornwall up to the early Saxon period, but may want to consult experts first to understand its history.

It is understood they want to avoid rushing into a re-branding, a process that will cost them at least a five-figure sum, only to run into similar perceptions of ‘appropriation’ in the future which might spark another row.

A club statement read: ‘After consulting and listening in depth to the membership of Exeter Rugby Club at Wednesday’s Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors will now go away and further consult with its stakeholders, partners and professional advisors to decide what the club will do next in terms of the club’s branding.’

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Inside Exeter's toxic Chiefs row: 'We don’t want Devon to be viewed as a Confederate state'

The city motto of Exeter is semper fidelis, which means "always loyal". When it comes to the premier rugby club in Devon, Chris Bentley prides himself on living that way. His 13-year professional association with Exeter Chiefs ended at the beginning of 2018. A former lock, Bentley had represented the club between 2004 and 2012 before taking up a role in their commercial department.
RUGBY
BBC

Exeter Chiefs: Premiership club to have further talks over Native American branding

Exeter Chiefs are to have further talks over the club's controversial Native American branding. The branding was discussed at the twice English champions' annual meeting on Wednesday night, after which the club's board discussed the matter. Native American imagery has been used by Exeter since the late 1990s but have...
RUGBY
punditarena.com

Exeter Chiefs set to drop their Native American branding

Exeter Chiefs look set to drop their Native American-themed branding, after consulting the club’s membership at an annual general meeting on Wednesday. According to The Guardian, 70 per cent of feedback from fans via email was in support of a change to the club’s branding, amid criticism of the Chiefs’ usage of Native American imagery.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Delaying#Native American#Agm#Iron Age#Exeter Rugby Club#The Board Of Directors
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

267K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy