ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

The time has come: Midnight Oil announce their retirement and final tour in shock statement

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Iconic Aussie rock band Midnight Oil shocked fans on Friday when they announced they are taking a hiatus and will do one final concert tour next year.

But the group, which formed in Sydney in 1972 and is fronted by former Politician and environmental activist Peter Garrett, 68, insisted they are not separating.

The band will take their Resist tour across the country in February for a string of shows to promote their album of the same name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=193SW2_0d6uNYC600
Shock announcement: Iconic Aussie rock band Midnight Oil shocked fans on Friday when they announced they are taking a hiatus and will do one final concert tour next year. Peter Garrett and the band are seen on stage with Troy Cassar-Daley in Victoria in March

'The band announced that this will be their final concert tour while making it clear that this does not mean the end of the Oils,' a statement from Mushroom group read.

'Each of the members will continue their own projects over the years ahead.

'They remain very open to recording new music together in future and supporting causes in which they believe but this will be their last tour.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MpfBb_0d6uNYC600
'The band announced that this will be their final concert tour while making it clear that this does not mean the end of the Oils,' a statement from Mushroom group read

In a statement, Peter said 'time refuses to stand still for no one, but promises fans will walk away from their shows charged up.

'We all know time refuses to stand still for anyone, but after many years together the band's spirit is deep, the music and words are strong, and our ideas and actions as bold as we can make them.

'We've reached people in ways we never could have imagined. Our desire to create and speak out is undimmed.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eC8rI_0d6uNYC600
Still burning the midnight oil! In a statement, Peter said 'time refuses to stand still for no one,' but promises fans will walk away from their shows 'charged up'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UfEpq_0d6uNYC600
Final shows: They will begin their tour in Newcastle on February 23, before heading to Orange and Wollongong. They will then travel around Australia and perform in Melbourne, Cairns and Brisbane, before a final show in Sydney at Qudos Bank Arena on April 21 

He added: 'We hope everyone who hears this album and gets to one of the shows will come away charged up about the planet's future, saying ''why stop now?'' Having always tackled every tour like it's the last - this time it actually will be.'

Midnight Oil are best known for their hit songs Blue Sky Mine and Beds are Burning.

They will begin their tour in Newcastle on February 23, before heading to Orange and Wollongong.

They will then travel around Australia and perform in Melbourne, Cairns and Brisbane, before a final show in Sydney at Qudos Bank Arena on April 21.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, December 1, to the general public. Pre-sale begins on November 30.

Midnight Oil: The final tour

Wed 23 Feb, 2022 Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle - Lic. All Ages

Wed 02 Mar, 2022 WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong - Lic. All Ages

Wed 09 Mar, 2022 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne - Lic. All Ages

Wed 30 Mar, 2022 Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide - Lic. All Ages

Sat 02 Apr, 2022 Darwin Amphitheatre - Lic. All Ages

Wed 06 Apr, 2022 Convention Centre Arena, Cairns - Lic. All Ages

Sat 09 Apr, 2022 Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast - Lic. All Ages

Wed 13 Apr, 2022 Riverstage, Brisbane - Lic. All Ages

Tue 19 Apr, 2022 Stage 88, Canberra - Lic. All Ages

Thu 21 Apr, 2022 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney - Lic. All Ages

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Midnight Oil Set ‘Resist’ Album, Final Tour

Midnight Oil still has the power, but not the passion for touring. The Australian rock icons are calling time on touring, though the door remains ajar for new recording projects. The live “chapter of their career will come to a memorable close next year,” when they’ll hang up the guitars...
MUSIC
go955.com

Midnight Oil announce retirement from the road, but say they’ll continue “in some form or other”

Legendary Australian rockers Midnight Oil have announced that while they’ll continue as a band, they’ll be calling it quits on touring. On social media, James Moginie, a founding member of the “Beds Are Burning” band, writes that the group has rethought performing live since their longtime bass player Bones Hillman died in November of 2020 and that next year’s tour will be their last.
MUSIC
klbjfm.com

Midnight Oil confirm farewell tour in support of their new album “Resist”

Midnight Oil have announced they will hit the road in support of their new album, Resist, in what will be their farewell tour. Resist, the band’s 15th LP, deals with ecological issues and will be released early next year, with tour dates across Australia and New Zealand set to take place between Jan. 23 and May 13. A music video for the LP’s lead song, “Rising Seas,” can be seen – here.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Silk Sonic open the American Music Awards 2021

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak brought their Silk Sonic collaboration to the American Music Awards 2021 tonight (November 21) with a live performance. The duo announced their joint project earlier this year and revealed they had recorded an album together called ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’. After winning the award...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Garrett
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
theprp.com

Midnight & Night Demon Announce European/UK Tour

Midnight & Night Demon will be touring Europe and the UK together next spring/summer. They have just rolle dout the following dates for their ‘European Attack! Tour‘. 05/27 Kirchdorff bei Haag, GER – Bavarian Battle Open Air. 05/28 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room. 05/29 Whittlebury, UK – Manor Fest. 05/31...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Midnight Oil#Adelaide#Aussie#Mushroom
ESPN

Jordanne Whiley: 13-time Grand Slam wheelchair tennis champion announces retirement

Jordanne Whiley, the winner of 13 Grand Slam titles and four Paralympic medals, has announced her retirement from wheelchair tennis at the age of 29. Whiley is Britain's most decorated female wheelchair tennis player and became the first British player to win a Grand Slam singles title when she triumphed at the US Open in 2015.
TENNIS
Variety

Harry Styles Concludes Three-Month ‘Love on Tour’ Trek With Rousing New York Show: Concert Review

After 42 shows and nearly three months, for the final song of his continent-spanning “Love on Tour” tour, Harry Styles wanted just a little bit more. “This is the last song of the entire tour,” Style said, raising his arms in the air, as he cut into the sexually provocative lyrics of the banger “Kiwi” at the new UBS Arena just outside New York City. “I’m going to need a little bit more. OK? We’re going to try that again. OK?” And sure enough, on take two, there was more energy — from the mosh pit around the 360-degree stage all the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San Angelo LIVE!

Are the Turnpike Troubadours Hinting at Comeback?

TAHLEQUAH, OK – After nearly two years of silence, the Turnpike Troubadours posted an intriguing new photo of the band Monday on social media. The last that social media had heard from the band was in Jan. 2020. At the time the band was just announcing that their merchandise store was reopening. Prior to that the band had posted the sad news that they were breaking up.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
Place
Melbourne
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Buzzing British Duo Wet Leg Unveil Two New Songs, Album Release Date

Britain’s Wet Leg, one of the most buzzed-about indie groups to emerge in years via their singles “Chaise Longue” and “Wet Dream,” have dropped two new songs and unveiled the release date for their forthcoming debut album and a big pile of tour dates in the U.S. and the U.K. Hailing from the unlikely locale of the Isle of Wight in southern England, the group’s core members — Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers — have released two new songs, “Too Late Now” and “Oh No.” As Teasdale notes in the the announcement, “Too Late Now” is “about sleepwalking into adulthood. I never imagined that my adult life...
MUSIC
CBS Pittsburgh

Goo Goo Dolls Add Pittsburgh Date To Summer Tour

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Goo Goo Dolls are adding a Pittsburgh stop to their North American tour. The rock band known for the hit “Iris” will be at Stage AE on Sept. 22. Pittsburgh was one of more than a dozen extra shows tacked on to the list. We've just added more dates to our 2022 summer tour with special guest @blueoctober !! Inner Machine Members can access presale tickets Wed Dec 1 at 10AM local time – Thurs Dec 2 at 10PM local time. Public On Sale begins Fri Dec 3 at 10 AM local time at https://t.co/i3RDcTINte. pic.twitter.com/2fN1MuaaW4 — Goo Goo Dolls (@googoodolls) November 30, 2021 The summer tour kicks off in Nampa, Idaho in July and ends in Buffalo in September, with Pittsburgh as the second to last show. They’ll be joined by Blue October. Tickets go on sale Dec. 2 at 10 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Mail

'Our kids haven't seen what we do': Blue reveal 20th anniversary tour 'is all about their children' and 'vow not to go back to their hard partying ways'

Boy band Blue have revealed their upcoming 20th anniversary arena tour - scheduled for September 2022 - is 'all about their kids'. The four-piece - consisting of Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe - insisted they're leaving their 'hard partying ways' firmly in the past and can't wait for their children to witness them singing the hits that made them so famous in the noughties.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency Beginning in January

Adele has announced an exclusive residency in the Colosseum of Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel, beginning Friday January 21, 2022. Titled “Weekends With Adele,” the singer will perform two shows each weekend through Saturday April 16, 2022 (see full list of dates below) for a total of 12 weeks. The dates appear below. The long-rumored announcement comes on the heels of the singer’s fourth studio album, “30,” on Columbia Records, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week with by far the year’s biggest first-week numbers, around 839,000 units. It is debuted at No. 1 on album charts...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Eddie Vedder Plots First U.S. Solo Tour in 10 Years Ahead of ’Earthling’ LP

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and his new solo band The Earthlings will embark on their first tour in early 2022, beginning with Feb. 3-4 shows at New York’s Beacon Theatre. The eight-show trek, Vedder’s first solo jaunt in the U.S. since 2012, comes in support of his upcoming solo album, “Earthling,” due Feb. 11 from Seattle Surf/Republic. As previously reported, the Earthlings made their live debut Sept. 24 at Vedder’s Ohana festival in Dana Point, Calif. The group includes guitarist Andrew Watt (who is also producing “Earthling”), multi-instrumentalists Josh Klinghoffer and Glen Hansard and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

267K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy