Suspect, victim in SC shooting shot each other at NC mall, investigators say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say the man charged with killing someone in South Carolina this week had wounded the same victim in a shootout at a North Carolina mall earlier this year.
Police say 32-year-old Kevion Harris was found dead in a Rock Hill street Tuesday.
Authorities charged 25-year-old Jamie Gavantay Williams with murder.
Investigators said in May that Harris and Williams shot and wounded each other on May 1 inside the Carolina Place Mall in Pineville, North Carolina, The mall had to be evacuated.
Investigators didn't give a motive for the Tuesday shooting at Williams' bond hearing, but Williams denied killing Harris.
