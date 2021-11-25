RGV Vipers win another over the Austin Spurs

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers defeated the Austin Spurs in their second meeting this season, 134-99.

The Spurs off to a hot start, took the lead in the first quarter 25-23.

The tide turned when the Vipers’ Daishen Nix, hit a three pointer to take the lead 28-25. The Vipers were able to keep the pressure up going into halftime leading 62-47.

The rest of the game was much of the same, with the Vipers taking the largest lead against the spurs by 38 points.

Trevelin Queen led the Vipers with 27 points, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds. Mfiondu Kabengele and Nix both ended the game with over 20 points, helping their team reach such a great lead over the Spurs.

The Vipers extend their winning streak to 6-0, and are set to face the Birmingham Squadron on Nov. 26.

The Birmingham Squadron go into this match-up with the Vipers coming off of two losses against the Texas Legends.

