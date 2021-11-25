ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan vs. Ohio State Is Approaching, Fan Discussion, Juwan Howard Has Some Work To Do

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 6 days ago
We're now just two days away from The Game and Michigan fans are diving deeper and deeper into the matchup. How will JJ McCarthy be used if at all? Will Blake Corum play? How much pressure can David Ojabo and Aidan Hutchinson put on CJ Stroud? Can Michigan's secondary handle Ohio State's dynamic wide receivers? All of those questions are swirling ahead of the biggest matchup of the season.

We also discuss Michigan basketball, which did win last night but definitely has some issues to clean up, along with Jim Harbaugh's record over Ohio State, what everything would look like in the case of a win and a loss. There's lots of good stuff in this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

