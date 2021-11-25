Hiker's best friend! Mountain climbers return to Mexico's highest peak to rescue stray dog who followed them on expedition but then stayed there for a MONTH in freezing weather
This is the heartwarming moment a hiking club in Mexico trekked up to the highest peak in the country to rescue a stray dog who spent nearly a month stranded atop the volcano in the southern state of Veracruz braving the cold weather.
Canelo, a mixed breed hound, had been stuck in Pico de Orizaba since October after he tagged along with a group of hikers through the trail as he was being fed food, according to Mexican newspaper Milenio.
Instead of following the mountain climbers back down, Canelo stood behind as he somehow managed to pull through the snow and freezing temperatures.
The pooch made headlines when he was pictured on social media recently by hikers who were unsuccessful in their attempts to get him to leave the mountain.
Pedro Ruiz Guerrero drove his sport utility vehicle through parts of Pico de Orizaba on October 18 but had no luck before he and Fatima del Angel, who works with an animal rescue shelter, reached out to Layo Aguilar, another experienced hiker, for assistance.
Aguilar along with 30 other climbers, including a group he instructs at a local school, reached the top of volcano on Sunday and encountered Canelo, who quickly warmed up to his new friends as they fed him.
'I caressed him and I felt that he responded to the language of a human,' Aguilar wrote on a Facebook post Monday.
Aguilar placed Canelo in a large backpack and alternated with two other hikers as they descended down the volcano's tough terrain which featured loose and hard snow as well as 'crystallized sand.'
A malnourished Canelo was then taken to a truck and transported him to Aguilar's home, where he was welcomed by his two dogs, Rocco and Pachito Botas.
Aguilar, however, was well aware that he could not provide a home to a third dog and handed Canelo over to del Angel, who placed him in the care of a local veterinarian so that he could be put up for adoption.
'I never imagined how a puppy in three days loves you so much, to the point that I would not let the terrible Rocco get close to me,' Aguilar wrote. 'I felt ugly when I said goodbye to him, when I put him on the transporter he got sad and angry, but it is for his good and I could not and should not keep him.'
The dog has become a media sensation, and is now set to be inundated with adoption offers, meaning its days of shivering cold and alone on mountains are numbered.
Comments / 1