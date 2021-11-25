ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiker's best friend! Mountain climbers return to Mexico's highest peak to rescue stray dog who followed them on expedition but then stayed there for a MONTH in freezing weather

By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

This is the heartwarming moment a hiking club in Mexico trekked up to the highest peak in the country to rescue a stray dog who spent nearly a month stranded atop the volcano in the southern state of Veracruz braving the cold weather.

Canelo, a mixed breed hound, had been stuck in Pico de Orizaba since October after he tagged along with a group of hikers through the trail as he was being fed food, according to Mexican newspaper Milenio.

Instead of following the mountain climbers back down, Canelo stood behind as he somehow managed to pull through the snow and freezing temperatures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sb2f7_0d6uLtSp00
Layo Aguilar (right) poses with Canelo, a stray dog who spent a month stranded atop Pico de Orizaba, the highest peak in Mexico. The dog was rescued Sunday by a team of experienced and novice hikers put together by Aguilar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9Ih8_0d6uLtSp00
Hikers alternated as they carried Canelo in a backpack and trekked down the tough terrain of Pico de Orizaba in Veracruz, Mexico, on Sunday

The pooch made headlines when he was pictured on social media recently by hikers who were unsuccessful in their attempts to get him to leave the mountain.

Pedro Ruiz Guerrero drove his sport utility vehicle through parts of Pico de Orizaba on October 18 but had no luck before he and Fatima del Angel, who works with an animal rescue shelter, reached out to Layo Aguilar, another experienced hiker, for assistance.

Aguilar along with 30 other climbers, including a group he instructs at a local school, reached the top of volcano on Sunday and encountered Canelo, who quickly warmed up to his new friends as they fed him.

'I caressed him and I felt that he responded to the language of a human,' Aguilar wrote on a Facebook post Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xNgnG_0d6uLtSp00
The Veracruz, Mexico, volcano known as Pico de Orizaba is the highest peak in the country
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lytGf_0d6uLtSp00
Fatima del Angel works for a local animal shelter in Veracruz, Mexico, and placed Canelo under the care of a local veterinarian so that he can be treated and placed under adoption
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLa8R_0d6uLtSp00
Canelo made headlines in Mexico after hikers attempted to rescue him from the country's highest peak, Pico de Orizaba, where he spent a month braving freezing temperatures and snow. The dog made it to the top of the volcano while following hikers who were feeding him food but decided to remain there instead of descending back with the group 

Aguilar placed Canelo in a large backpack and alternated with two other hikers as they descended down the volcano's tough terrain which featured loose and hard snow as well as 'crystallized sand.'

A malnourished Canelo was then taken to a truck and transported him to Aguilar's home, where he was welcomed by his two dogs, Rocco and Pachito Botas.

Aguilar, however, was well aware that he could not provide a home to a third dog and handed Canelo over to del Angel, who placed him in the care of a local veterinarian so that he could be put up for adoption.

'I never imagined how a puppy in three days loves you so much, to the point that I would not let the terrible Rocco get close to me,' Aguilar wrote. 'I felt ugly when I said goodbye to him, when I put him on the transporter he got sad and angry, but it is for his good and I could not and should not keep him.'

The dog has become a media sensation, and is now set to be inundated with adoption offers, meaning its days of shivering cold and alone on mountains are numbered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YmaPO_0d6uLtSp00
Layo Aguilar said he was heartbroken when he turned Canelo over to a local animal shelter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IImYJ_0d6uLtSp00
Canelo was placed in the care of a local animal shelter Tuesday after spending a month stranded atop Pico de Orizaba, the highest peak in Mexico
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hyf9y_0d6uLtSp00
Fatima del Angel poses with Canelo at an animal shelter in Veracruz, Mexico

