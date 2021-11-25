ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect, victim in SC shooting shot each other at NC mall

Investigators say the man charged with killing someone in South Carolina this week had wounded the same victim in a shootout at a North Carolina mall earlier this year.

WSAV News 3

2 sheriff’s investigators wounded by gunfire outside Atlanta

LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say they’re pursuing a suspect accused of shooting two DeKalb County sheriff’s investigators. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the gunfire happened Wednesday morning at a home in the Lithonia area. DeKalb County sheriff’s spokeswoman Cynthia Williams says both investigators were taken to Emory Hillandale Hospital, where they were reported to […]
LITHONIA, GA
WSAV News 3

Gun shop owner charged in November deadly accidental shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charges have been filed against a Berkeley County gun shop owner who fatally shot a friend after mistaking a Glock 17 for a bb gun. Jail records show Jon Whitley, who owns Coastal Firearm on Cainhoy Road, was arrested Monday on a charge of involuntary manslaughter. Berkeley County deputies responded […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Authorities searching for man to question in kidnapping case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office want to question a man about a kidnapping case. James Tedder is wanted for questioning only in reference to a possible kidnapping that occurred at 3034 Washington Road. According to an incident report, on November 21st, deputies responded to a motel on Claussen Road in reference […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Man gets 18 years for killing after already serving 18 years

YORK, S.C. (AP) — A man who spent 18 years in a South Carolina prison is returning for 18 more years behind bars after admitting he beat a friend to death with a hammer one month after being released. The Herald of Rock Hill reports that 39-year-old Jerod Juan Cook pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary […]
YORK, SC
WSAV News 3

Police seek help finding man accused of stealing an ATM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence, South Carolina police need help finding a man they say stole an ATM in October. Eric Eaddy has outstanding warrants for his arrest regarding the Oct. 19, theft of an ATM from the Pee Dee Federal Credit Union at 305 West Pine Street. Eaddy is accused of using a stolen […]
FLORENCE, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAV News 3

Hit-and-run leaves 31-year-old woman dead in Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — A hit-and-run in Hardeeville left a pedestrian dead on Highway 17 early Tuesday morning. The Hardeeville Police Department (HPD) says it happened at 5:30 a.m. Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken says 31-year-old Latifah Anderson was walking across the road when a car struck her. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah police find missing 15-year-old safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police say a teen — who had been missing for 11 days — was found safe. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. SPD said 15-year-old Talaysha Eaton went missing around 3 p.m. at the Timberland Apartments on Nov. 19.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police say man shot, injured Monday night on MLK Jr. Blvd

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot and injured on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Monday night, police say. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a 56-year-old man was taken to Memorial Health with non-life-threatening injuries following the shooting. Police believe the man and another knew each other and had an ongoing feud. SPD says […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Edgefield County manhunt continues

EDGEFIELD Co., S.C. (WJBF) – Several South Carolina law enforcement agencies continue the search for Trevonta Langford, who is wanted on three felonies. “It’s going to end today. We’re going to keep putting resources around him until we can flush him out of these woods. It is as simply as that,” Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland […]
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

