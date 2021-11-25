Suspect, victim in SC shooting shot each other at NC mall

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – The Edgefield County manhunt is shaking the community. What law enforcement initially thought would be a few hour search has now turned into a three day endeavor… with a helicopter, K-9 units, and eight different law enforcement agencies. And still a wanted man is on the loose. “You know it makes you […]

EDGEFIELD, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO