Rich Hill, MO

Fight leads to shooting, manhunt south of Kansas City

By Heidi Schmidt
 6 days ago

RICH HILL, Mo. — A home invasion in the community of Rich Hill , about 90 miles south of Kansas City, sends one person to a hospital and has police searching for two men.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office said the two men walked into a home in the community of about 1,400 people. A fight started between the men and the person or people inside the home. Investigators said one of the men pulled a gun and shot the homeowner. The victim was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office called in additional staff to help with the search for the gunman and investigation into the shooting. As of Thursday afternoon, they believe the victim was targeted and no one else is in any danger.

The Bates County Sheriff is asking anyone with any information about the shooting to report it to authorities.

