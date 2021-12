Halo Infinite has delayed two major features that are integral to the game even further than previously expected. Earlier this year, 343 Industries announced that campaign co-op and Forge mode both wouldn't be launching with Halo Infinite this December. Instead, co-op would be arriving upon the start of Season 2, while Forge would be added to coincide with Season 3. Sadly, 343 confirmed this week that Halo Infinite's inaugural season will be lasting longer than expected, meaning that each of these features have now been pushed back once again.

