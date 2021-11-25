ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Another teen arrested for involvement in Nome Park shooting

By Blayke Roznowski
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 6 days ago
AURORA, Colo. — A second teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with the drive-by shooting at Nome Park near Aurora Central High School last week.

The 15-year-old boy, who has not been identified because of his age, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder for the shooting that injured six students on Nov. 15, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Another 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder on Tuesday. Investigators believe he was driving the Chrysler 300 involved in the shooting, and the 15-year-old arrested Wednesday was believed to be an occupant in the car.

Investigators continue to work to identify individuals who they suspect were at Nome Park shooting back at the Chrysler 300 and the other suspect vehicle , a Chevrolet Tahoe that was previously found, towed and seized.

Six Aurora Central High School students were shot while at Nome Park on Nov. 15 after 12 p.m. No one was killed, but Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson previously said two victims will have a long recovery ahead.

The victims were identified by the police department as the following: a 14-year-old male; a 15-year-old female; a 16-year-old male; a 16-year-old female; a 17-year-old male; and an 18-year-old male.

The Aurora Police Major Crimes Unit is working to determine if this shooting is connected to a shooting in the parking lot at Hinkley High School a few days later. Three teens were injured in the shooting, and three teens have been arrested .

Investigators are looking for information to help identify the shooters in the Chrysler 300 and Chevy Tahoe as well as inside of Nome Park. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Anonymous tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $7,000.

Comments / 2

 

AURORA, CO
