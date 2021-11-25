ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Teen dead after exchanging gunfire with ex-police officer

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot while exchanging gunfire with a former police officer in suburban Denver. Investigators believe the shooting happened after the 36-year-old former officer got into an argument with a group of teens over careless driving in a residential neighborhood in Aurora Wednesday night. Police say that, sometime during the argument, both the 17-year-old and the former officer pulled out guns and fired shots at each other. The former officer was also shot but was expected to survive. His name was not released  but police said he used to work for the police department in Greenwood Village, another Denver suburb.

Kevin rotten
6d ago

whats in the milk in aurora these kids have gone stupidthey dont understand reality fromthe gaming worldthere are no do overs!!!!!parentsget a grip on your kids

Working Man
6d ago

the kid should have gotten more time in at the range, didnt turn in his gun @ the gun drive, one shot one kill, must have been white supremacist, these kids are out of control in Aurora and what's so pathetic is no one in Aurora cares

