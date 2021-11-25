Teen dead after exchanging gunfire with ex-police officer

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot while exchanging gunfire with a former police officer in suburban Denver. Investigators believe the shooting happened after the 36-year-old former officer got into an argument with a group of teens over careless driving in a residential neighborhood in Aurora Wednesday night. Police say that, sometime during the argument, both the 17-year-old and the former officer pulled out guns and fired shots at each other. The former officer was also shot but was expected to survive. His name was not released but police said he used to work for the police department in Greenwood Village, another Denver suburb.