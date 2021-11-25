ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 6 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;40;35;39;28;A little a.m. rain;WNW;14;76%;96%;1. Albuquerque, NM;51;31;54;32;Mostly sunny;N;3;34%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;14;2;5;-3;Very cold;N;6;70%;9%;0. Asheville, NC;61;33;39;23;Breezy in the a.m.;NW;13;55%;0%;3. Atlanta, GA;65;40;50;30;Sunny and cooler;NW;11;42%;0%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;55;46;49;34;Morning rain;WNW;21;63%;70%;2. Austin, TX;61;42;61;44;Periods...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Thanksgiving week forecast: Periodic rain, wind expected in parts of US

Woman who invited those ‘feeling lonely’ to virtual Thanksgiving in 2020 will host another gathering. In 2020, Jessica Kantrowitz thought up a way to spread a little holiday cheer with a creative take on a virtual Thanksgiving party — and this year she will do the same. (Credit: Jessica Kantrowitz)
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Weather will impact US holiday travel; here’s the day-by-day forecast

(CNN) — Thanksgiving holiday travel could be a messy one, as forecast models continue to show the potential for plunging temperatures and a “significant storm” in the coming week. Depending on where you live, it may be best to leave early. Not everyone has flexibility in their travel plans, but...
ENVIRONMENT
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Police beat for Tuesday, Nov. 30

• Dekelvion D. Allen, 19, of 726 Serenity Lane, Springfield, was arrested at 8:16 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sheridan Street after being accused of grabbing his girlfriend during an altercation. • A 12-year-old boy was cited at 1:17 p.m. Monday on a charge of disorderly conduct after...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Here are the best college towns in Illinois, per new study

With tight budgets for many Americans following the COVID-19 pandemic, student living expenses in college can reach up to $28,720 for a full 12-month period, according to a new report from personal finance website WalletHub. WalletHub compared 415 cities of varying sizes based on 30 key indicators of academic, social...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Rain And Snow#City Town#State#Uv#Wnw#Ga#Md#Nne#Billings#Mt#Al#Boise#Caribou#Nnw#Sc#Wsw
Jacksonville Journal Courier

In shadow of Texas gas drilling sites, health fears escalate

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — At a playground outside a North Texas day care, giggling preschoolers chase each other into a playhouse. Toddlers scoot by on tricycles. Just uphill, Total Energies is pumping for natural gas. The French energy giant wants to drill three new wells on the property next to Mother's Heart Learning Center, which serves mainly Black and Latino children. The wells would lie about 600 feet from where the children play.
TEXAS STATE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Study ranks Illinois places safest from crime; just one in region makes top 50

Unlike its close cousin 60 miles to the east, the Chicago suburb of Campton Hills is the safest place in Illinois. That’s according to the seventh annual study by Safewise.com, which says the 20-square-mile village in Kane County received the designation for the third straight year. The company determines its rankings based on analysis of crimes reported to the FBI national database.
ILLINOIS STATE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Fish stranded from dam malfunction on Montana river

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife workers and volunteers scrambled Wednesday to save thousands of fish stranded by an abrupt drop in water levels along a Montana river that's renowned among anglers for its high-quality trout fishing. A gate that lets water out of Hebgen Dam just west of Yellowstone National...
MONTANA STATE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Quincy Memorial Bridge reopens along US 24

QUINCY — Quincy Memorial Bridge resumed carrying travelers on eastbound U.S. 24 between Quincy and Hannibal, Missouri, on Tuesday. A $7.25 million project involved resurfacing the bridge deck, replacing joints and making other repairs, painting, and replacing lighting, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Additional work will take place in the spring.
QUINCY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy