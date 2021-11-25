ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Democrats Rail Against Biden’s Plan For Colombia Terrorist Organization

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sap5c_0d6uJmkE00

Sebastian Hughes

Florida Democrats have reacted in anger towards the Biden administration’s decision to remove a Colombian rebel group from a list of foreign terrorists, Politico reported.

The decision to take FARC, a guerrilla movement the Colombian government has been at war with for decades, off the list was the result of an annual review that included input from the intelligence community, law enforcement, the U.S. embassy, and the State Department, a senior administration official told Politico.

However, the hundreds of thousands of lives the movement took and the millions the conflict displaced still weighs heavy on the 150,000 Colombian American voters in Florida, Politico reported.

“This is terrible. It’s bad policy. It’s bad politics,” Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo, who is also a Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Colombian American, told Politico. “These were terrorists, murderers.”

She lambast Biden’s decision on Twitter to, saying she had to flee Colombia at the age of 17 “because of the Marxist terrorist organization, FARC, a group of militias who kidnapped my father who was a WWII American fighter pilot.”

Fellow Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist tweeted that he was “deeply concerned” with the administration considering the action. “They’ve caused decades of war and death — they’ve earned their designation,” he said.

The State Department had notified Congress of the decision, but the Colombian government had not been made aware of it when The Wall Street Journal reported on it Tuesday. The government is five years into a peace deal with FARC rebels, of which 90 percent have been demobilized and met their commitments, Politico reported.

The administration’s plan is to add the new armed groups formed by those who have not been demobilized to the list, but Florida Democrats say voters won’t understand the distinction, Politico reported.

“I can explain this to my students. I can have this debate among my colleagues, but local politics isn’t making that distinction,” Eduardo Gamarra, who polls Latino voters in the United States and throughout Latin America, told Politico.

“There are people in this community who were either kidnapped or had relatives who were kidnapped — while some of the people responsible [former FARC rebels] are now sitting in the Colombian Congress,” he said.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized the decision in a statement on Wednesday, arguing it would “embolden terrorist groups” throughout the continent.

“Biden’s policy is an insult to members of the Colombian American community, many of whom fled that terrorist group’s barbaric attacks on civilians,” he said. “My administration stands squarely on the side of the millions of Floridians who want democracy, peace and freedom to endure in Colombia and against Joe Biden’s Castrochavista allies.”

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. DeSantis Says Biden “Emboldening Terrorist Groups” After Removing FARC From Terrorist List

Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis responded to President Biden’s decision to remove the radically communist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) from the United States list of foreign terrorist organizations. For decades, this violent organization perpetuated countless murders, bombings, assassinations, kidnapping, and attacks under the guise of “redistributing wealth.”. “President Biden’s...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. DeSantis: Pay Increases For State Law Enforcement, Bonuses For First Responders

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced $400 million in new funding proposals to increase the salaries of Florida’s state law enforcement officers, correctional officers, and state special risk firefighters, and to provide $1,000 bonuses for first responders, including law enforcement officers, paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and firefighters across the state for the second year in a row.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
spacecoastdaily.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis Responds to Biden’s Decision to Remove FARC from List of Foreign Terrorist Organizations

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Governor Ron DeSantis responded to President Biden’s reckless decision to remove the radically communist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) from the United States list of foreign terrorist organizations. For decades, this violent organization perpetuated countless murders, bombings, assassinations, kidnapping and attacks under the guise of “redistributing...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Washington Post

U.S. removes terrorist designation for Colombia’s FARC

BOGOTA — The Biden administration has removed the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia from the State Department list of foreign terrorist organizations in an effort to support the country’s peace process five years after the end of its decades-long conflict, officials said Tuesday. The move was hailed by many in...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charlie Crist
The Free Press - TFP

Key Democrats Reportedly Vow To Vote Against Biden’s ‘Marxist’ Treasury Nominee

Key Democrat Senators reportedly said they would oppose President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana, Mark Warner of Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Jon Hickenlooper of Colorado and Mark Kelly of Arizona told the White House they would not support Saule Omarova’s nomination to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, according to Axios.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado Newsline

House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate. Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, health […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Farc#The State Department#Democratic#Colombian American#Marxist#Wwii American#The Wall Street Journal
Indy100

Cringeworthy video shows ‘MAGA rioter’ sobbing when police asked about Trump

A new viral video is making just about everyone cringe.In the clip, an emotional alleged MAGA rioter is seen starting to cry in front of FBI interrogators as he is being questioned. When asked about former President Donald Trump calling him to Washington D.C the waterworks NBC journalist Scott MacFarlane shared the clip on Twitter. He wrote, “NEW: Court orders release of video of FBI questioning US Capitol breach defendant Daniel Rodriguez. This is a first listen in the interrogation room. He questions election, cites Biden’s rallies and says he’s long been an InfoWars fan.”NEW: Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Free Press - TFP

Cuomo Suspension Left Anderson Cooper Blindsided As He’s Forced To Fill Missing Hour

Anderson Cooper was left scrambling to figure out how to fill Chris Cuomo’s hour of airtime after the host was suspended from CNN, according to a report from the network. The “Cuomo Prime Time” team was still preparing to go live on Tuesday night when the suspension was announced, the CNN report said. Cooper’s team was equally unprepared for the change-up, with the report describing them as “blindsided.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
USA Today

Fact check: Kyle Rittenhouse visited Mar-a-Lago, but not for a paid two-week vacation

The claim: Kyle Rittenhouse went to Mar-a-Lago for a 'two-week, all-expenses-paid vacation'. Immediately after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, who faced charges for killing two people and injuring another during a 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, misinformation spread quickly on social media. Now, some online claim Rittenhouse is enjoying a sunny vacation away from the courtroom where he spent three weeks.
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
87K+
Followers
11K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy