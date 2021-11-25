ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Educator Who Exposed CRT Banned From School

By Opinion and Editorial
 6 days ago
Harold Hutchison

An Indianapolis Public Schools administrator who leaked student trainings infused with critical race theory (CRT) was banned from school buildings and locked out of his email Wednesday.

“I am currently banned from going to any IPS school building or hosting any professional developments,” Tony Kinnett posted on Twitter Nov. 24, sharing a screenshot of his work email login.

He confirmed that the actions came in response to the Daily Caller News Foundation report, describing warnings he had received from human resources over his “whistleblowing.”

Kinnett provided a video to the DCNF featuring an equity administrator who lectured middle school students about systemic racism permeating all aspects of society, including related to the environment.

“The environment, oh my, there’s so much racism dealing with just the environment,” Dr. Patricia Payne told students at Butler University Laboratory School 60 in a “Racial Justice Speaker Series” lecture given on Jan. 15.

While the Indianapolis Public Schools have denied that CRT has been taught, Kinnett has released information that calls those denials into question.

“We don’t have the quotes and theories as state standards, per se. We do have Critical Race Theory in how we teach,” Kinnett explained in a video provided to the DCNF earlier this month.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

Kinnett plans further releases, stating he downloaded a number of files and video.

“Looks like @realchrisrufo & I are going to have a ball,” he tweeted.

Comments

Doneta Creech
6d ago

Thank goodness we have strong, courageous people like him that are willing to expose racist indoctrination like CRT, even knowing his career and reputation in educational circles would be destroyed. Because of him, and people like him, parents have the ammunition they need to fight this filth and protect our children.

Reply
55
francis Denney
6d ago

They have been indoctrinating our children for a long time sad parents are just now realizing it and it's time to put a stop to it!!

Reply
36
Gwen Koziura
6d ago

I guess IPS is actively teaching CRT. They must be determined to undercut the education of students by teaching lies.

Reply
30
 

