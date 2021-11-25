Indiana Educator Who Exposed CRT Banned From School

Harold Hutchison

An Indianapolis Public Schools administrator who leaked student trainings infused with critical race theory (CRT) was banned from school buildings and locked out of his email Wednesday.

“I am currently banned from going to any IPS school building or hosting any professional developments,” Tony Kinnett posted on Twitter Nov. 24, sharing a screenshot of his work email login.

He confirmed that the actions came in response to the Daily Caller News Foundation report, describing warnings he had received from human resources over his “whistleblowing.”

Kinnett provided a video to the DCNF featuring an equity administrator who lectured middle school students about systemic racism permeating all aspects of society, including related to the environment.

“The environment, oh my, there’s so much racism dealing with just the environment,” Dr. Patricia Payne told students at Butler University Laboratory School 60 in a “Racial Justice Speaker Series” lecture given on Jan. 15.

While the Indianapolis Public Schools have denied that CRT has been taught, Kinnett has released information that calls those denials into question.

“We don’t have the quotes and theories as state standards, per se. We do have Critical Race Theory in how we teach,” Kinnett explained in a video provided to the DCNF earlier this month.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

Kinnett plans further releases, stating he downloaded a number of files and video.

“Looks like @realchrisrufo & I are going to have a ball,” he tweeted.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.