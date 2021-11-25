ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

4 Takeaways from Lions' 16-14 Loss to Bears

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 6 days ago

The Detroit Lions could not secure their first victory in nearly one calendar year, as an injury-riddled roster was defeated by the Chicago Bears, 16-14.

Prior to their Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears, the Lions were 37-42-2 playing on Thanksgiving.

The Bears have been the opponent for the annual Thanksgiving Day Classic on 13 occasions since 1947.

The last Lions victory over the Bears on Thanksgiving took place back in 2014.

Here are four takeaways from the Lions' Week 12 performance against Chicago.

Jared Goff connects with Josh Reynolds immediately

Reynolds was claimed off of waivers from the Tennessee Titans, but did not have much of an impact in his Lions debut against the Cleveland Browns.

With the team returning to the comfy confines of Ford Field, Goff and his former Los Angeles Rams teammate connected early and often on Detroit's first offensive drive.

Reynolds secured two receptions for 55 yards on the Lions' first offensive possession, including a 39-yard reception that gave his new team an early 7-0 lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtoIu_0d6uJfZ900
© David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Self-inflicted penalties derail any momentum gained

All season, the Lions and their underwhelming roster have battled against untimely penalties and unforced errors.

Unfortunately, false start penalties derailed a promising offensive possession in the second quarter.

After Goff and the offense effectively moved the ball to the Bears' 30-yard line, it suddenly went from first-and-10 to first-and-30 at midfield.

The drive ended with head coach Dan Campbell being booed for calling a third-down-and-long draw play.

Late in the game, Detroit inexcusably called back-to back timeouts on defense.

PFT Writer Calls for NFL to Encourage Sheila Ford Hamp to Sell Detroit Lions

An audience watching the Detroit Lions cannot be impressed by Thanksgiving Day Classic performance.

Former Lions linebacker Zack Follett inspires others following the end of NFL career.

Read more on the Lions' biggest personnel needs and more in the latest SI All Lions Mailbag.

NFL rules prohibit teams from calling timeouts consecutively without a play being run.

Chicago was able to run the clock down to kick the game-winning field goal, sending fans home disappointed, following another crushing defeat.

D'Andre Swift's shoulder injury is cause for concern

As Swift's workload started to steadily increase this season, the concern was always there.

Against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Swift carried the football on 33 occasions.

"I don’t think you typically see or think that way with him, but it was good that he got a load," Campbell told reporters, who asked about the potential of using Swift more this season.

Unfortunately, Swift left the game against the Bears in the first half with a shoulder injury, and did not return.

The Lions' second-year running back was tackled at the Bears’ sideline, and remained down for a few moments.

After walking off on his own power, Swift was evaluated by numerous trainers before heading off to the locker room.

Jamaal Williams assumed the No. 1 back duties for the remainder of the game.

Lack of pressure costs defense

The Lions have struggled to consistently pressure quarterbacks all season.

As a result, quarterbacks have been able to have ample time to pick apart Detroit's defense late in games.

Trey Flowers has battled a multitude of injuries, and Charles Harris has not been as productive as he was earlier in the season.

Rookie Levi Onwuzurike was able to earn his first career sack in front of the home crowd.

Against the Lions, backup Andy Dalton had opportunities to make plays, since the defense did not pressure him enough to disrupt his delivery.

Holding a slim lead in the fourth quarter, Dalton was able to march the Bears' offense down the field for the go-ahead field goal.

Comments / 0

Related
AllLions

Lions' Offense Took Advantage of D'Andre Swift's Hot Hand

The Detroit Lions were planning on rushing the football heavily against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the decision being made to allow head coach Dan Campbell to call offensive plays, the ability to rush the football effectively was imperative for Detroit to be able to compete against a quality AFC opponent.
NFL
Detroit News

Recap: Lions lose again on last-second field goal, fall to Bears 16-14

Well, hopefully your Thanksgiving Day mood didn't hinge on a winning effort from the Lions. Detroit again lost on a last-second field goal on Thursday, taking a 14-13 lead into Chicago's final drive before a 28-yard field goal from Bears kicker Cairo Santos ended the game with a 16-14 win for the road team.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
AllLions

Penei Sewell, D'Andre Swift Miss Practice Wednesday

During the portion of practice that was open to the media Wednesday, the Detroit Lions were without two key contributors on offense, as rookie Penei Sewell and running back D'Andre Swift were not out on the field. According to a Wednesday afternoon report from ESPN, Detroit's second-year running back could...
NFL
AllLions

Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 13 Wednesday Injury Report

The Detroit Lions will likely have to call upon other running backs on the roster if D'Andre Swift is not able to suit up and play against the Minnesota Vikings. While veteran Jamaal Williams will see the bulk of the carries, Detroit's offense will look to involve two players who could earn more reps in the future.
NFL
NESN

Why Rodney Harrison Believes 49ers Opted Not To Draft Mac Jones

The majority of the buzz leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft indicated Mac Jones was the 49ers’ target for the third overall pick. That proved to be not the case. San Francisco instead rolled with Trey Lance, an FCS product who probably is going to need quite a bit of polishing and development before he can be a true starting quarterback at the highest level. Jones, meanwhile, arguably was the most NFL-ready of all the QB prospects in this year’s class.
NFL
firstsportz.com

Watch: Ugly Brawl breaks out between women after Cowboys vs Raiders game

In a sad state of affairs, the thanksgiving spirit went for a toss as a massive brawl between women broke out at the AT&T Stadium where the Raiders emerged victorious over the Dallas Cowboys. The game itself already had too much bad blood in it as the referee had to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Follett
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers receive tough injury news on Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers are currently in a heated contest against the Los Angeles Rams. They’ve looked solid throughout the game but it seems Green Bay will be lacking firepower due to the latest injury update regarding Randall Cobb. According to Jourdan Rodrigue, “Randall Cobb (groin) is out for the...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Chicago Bears#The Cleveland Browns#Ford Field#Pft
On3.com

Report: Top candidate emerges to replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

With the news breaking that Brian Kelly will leave Notre Dame for LSU, the Fighting Irish are wasting little time in finding his replacement. According to Notre Dame beat writer Pete Sampson, sources around the program believe that there will be some momentum among the decision-makers at the university to elevate Marcus Freeman. And if he were to take over, he would be a first-time head coach, which is a rarity at Notre Dame.
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
firstsportz.com

Who is CeeDee Lamb’s Girlfriend? Know all about Crymson Rose

Cedarian Lamb, popularly known as “CeeDee,” is a star wide receiver who features for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Born on April 8, 1999, CeeDee played college football at Oklahoma where he achieved great laurels. In the 2017 season, he featured in all 14 games, posting 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller drops truth bomb on trade from Broncos to Rams

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Kirby Smart on ailing Alabama offense: They're not recruiting players who can't play in the SEC

While many people might think Alabama’s close-call against Auburn in the Iron Bowl guarantees Georgia a victory in the SEC Championship game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not fooled by Alabama’s bad offensive performance on Saturday night. In Sunday’s SEC Championship game teleconference, Smart said he is aware of just how dangerous the Crimson Tide are on offense.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021

Dan Marino is undeniably one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Despite not winning a Super Bowl, his skills and multiple records speak for themselves. In this one, we will dive into his career and Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021. Dan Marino’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $50...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers loses sponsorship deal following interview

On Friday, as soon as Aaron Rodgers started saying all kinds of scientifically inaccurate things about vaccines and how he was trusting medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan over scientists, you knew it was only a matter of time before some of his sponsorship deals started drying up. The big...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy