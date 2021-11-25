ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colin Cowherd Has Brutally Honest Assessment Of Lions Coach Dan Campbell

By Chris Rosvoglou
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dan Campbell won the press conference when he was introduced as the Detroit Lions‘ head coach in January. Fast forward to November, and he’s still trying to pick up his first actual win in the Motor City. The Lions had a chance to defeat the Bears this Thursday, but...

Comments / 3

R M
6d ago

i guess you have to be a boomer to know wtf that even means. can someone tell me what an "early sunday window" is and what "a stand alone game" is please?

Reply(1)
3
MLive.com

Dan Campbell’s honeymoon is officially over in Detroit

DETROIT -- The honeymoon is officially over. Dan Campbell has drawn a lot of deserved praise for his leadership through the early days of the Detroit Lions’ latest rebuild, even as the losses have piled up. Even Matt Patricia had won four games by now in his first season, although he had also lost the locker room. And once you lose that in the NFL, you don’t usually get it back. Patricia never did, and he was fired after another embarrassment last Thanksgiving.
NFL
Morning Sun

Chirco: Dan Campbell appears to be in over his head coaching the Lions

It was the same old Lions and the same old lethargic, uninspiring offense in Detroit’s 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns Sunday. And guess what, the blame for the team’s completely lackluster, uncreative offensive game-planning can no longer be placed upon the shoulders of Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. He’s...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Big Mel Tucker News

According to a report today from the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State is on the verge of offering Mel Tucker a gigantic contract extension. The deal is reportedly worth $95 million over 10 years and would signify a substantial financial commitment to Tucker, who has the Spartans in the running for the Big Ten title in his second season at the helm.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Bears#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Fox Sports#Vikings
ESPN

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff day-to-day with oblique injury, says Dan Campbell

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's status is day-to-day (oblique), and he will sit during Wednesday's practice, according to coach Dan Campbell. Goff will get reassessed throughout the week -- as the Lions prepare for a road game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday -- before a decision is made, but as of Wednesday afternoon, backup signal-caller Tim Boyle was expected to take first-team reps in practice despite remaining on the injured reserve list after undergoing thumb surgery.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Colin Cowherd Has Surprising Announcement About Baker Mayfield

It feels like Colin Cowherd has made a living talking about Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in recent years. To say that he is not a fan of Mayfield is an understatement so for Mayfield’s NFL career, Cowherd has been regularly weighing in with his opinion which is rarely good about Mayfield.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names 1 Team To Watch For Aaron Rodgers

There’s still the possibility that Aaron Rodgers might want to leave Green Bay this offseason. If he does, Colin Cowherd has his eyes on one AFC team. On “The Herd” today, Cowherd suggested that if Rodgers decides he’s done with the Packers, a move to the Pittsburgh Steelers makes sense.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Dan Campbell has warning for Detroit Lions final 6 opponents

Following their Thanksgiving Day loss to the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions now sit at 0-10-1 with just six games left on their 2021 regular-season schedule. At this point, most seem to believe the Lions will lose as they will certainly be the underdog in each game left, but head coach Dan Campbell has a warning for the final six opponents on the schedule.
NFL
CBS Sports

Lions coach Dan Campbell says Detroit leaning towards starting Jared Goff vs. Bears on Thanksgiving

As the Detroit Lions gear up to host the Chicago Bears to begin the three-game Thanksgiving slate, they are getting some encouraging news as it relates to their quarterback situation. During his press conference Tuesday, head coach Dan Campbell relayed that Jared Goff has taken some positive strides that leave the door open for him to potentially start for Detroit on Thursday.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has A Message For Oklahoma Football Fans

The departure of Lincoln Riley from Norman has already resulted in some major changes to the future of Oklahoma football. Several star players have entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal and multiple big-name recruits have announced their decommitment — leaving Sooner fans everywhere concerned about what’s to come for their program.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Dan Campbell Reveals His New Goal For The Lions

The Detroit Lions will not be making a playoff run this winter, but that doesn’t mean the final stretch of the regular season won’t matter to head coach Dan Campbell. As of now, the Lions are 0-10-1 under Campbell. That’s obviously a discouraging record, but they’ve been in a lot of close games this year.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Here's Who Colin Cowherd Thinks is the Best Team in the NFL

Colin Cowherd: “I know what you’re saying, but Green Bay beat the Cardinals while missing 11 starters. I am blown away by Green Bay. No team in this league could be missing David Bakhtiari, Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan, Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary, Za'Darious Smith, and Jaire Alexander, and drop 31 against the Vikings, and beat Arizona without 11 starters. Is everyone paying attention to Green Bay’s defense?? They’re missing their top linebacker and their top corner, and it’s hard to move the ball on them. This is the best Green Bay team ‘totally’ since the Super Bowl [2011]. People are not paying attention because they are so decimated with injuries. Arizona is missing their quarterback and winning, Green Bay is missing 7 starters – high-end starters, is wildly functional, and beat Arizona in Arizona. I think Green Bay is the number one team in the league. In fact, what is your number one complaint today? Mason Crosby. THAT’S IT. Nothing else I worry about. When they get going and I get Aaron Jones, Za'Darious Smith, and David Bakhtiari back this is the best roster in the NFL.” (Full Video Above)
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 12 picks, odds: Patriots destroy Titans, Lions get epic first win for Dan Campbell

Very thankful for anyone who reads this column or listens to the Pick Six Podcast. And if you do either you probably know I'm 73,462 miles deep into the Thanksgiving journey we embark on every year. So I'm going to pick the Thanksgiving games, give out my best bets and go full John Breech (subscribe to his newsletter here!) with "also featuring" on some picks.
NFL
