Colin Cowherd Has Brutally Honest Assessment Of Lions Coach Dan Campbell

Colin Cowherd: “I know what you’re saying, but Green Bay beat the Cardinals while missing 11 starters. I am blown away by Green Bay. No team in this league could be missing David Bakhtiari, Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan, Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary, Za'Darious Smith, and Jaire Alexander, and drop 31 against the Vikings, and beat Arizona without 11 starters. Is everyone paying attention to Green Bay’s defense?? They’re missing their top linebacker and their top corner, and it’s hard to move the ball on them. This is the best Green Bay team ‘totally’ since the Super Bowl [2011]. People are not paying attention because they are so decimated with injuries. Arizona is missing their quarterback and winning, Green Bay is missing 7 starters – high-end starters, is wildly functional, and beat Arizona in Arizona. I think Green Bay is the number one team in the league. In fact, what is your number one complaint today? Mason Crosby. THAT’S IT. Nothing else I worry about. When they get going and I get Aaron Jones, Za'Darious Smith, and David Bakhtiari back this is the best roster in the NFL.” (Full Video Above)

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO