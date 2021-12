It's been two weeks since President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. After the United States' infrastructure system received a C- score from the American Society of Civil Engineers this year, it's clear that this bill is long overdue. While it’s not the original $2.25 trillion that Biden had proposed, the $1.2 trillion package is set to help give American infrastructure the facelift it needs, especially when it comes to advancements in technology. If you aren't clear on what the bill will contain, we've laid out the main points below.

