Catholic Charities feeds turkey, trimmings to 1K people

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada served its annual Thanksgiving feast to those in need. Putting together a meal for 1,000 people is no easy feat and the preparations began overnight.

It took a whole army to make sure everything was in place by Thanksgiving morning.

Imagine 20 gallons of turkey gravy. Well, that’s what it takes. All that gravy will be poured over 500 pounds of garlic mashed potatoes along with 450 pounds of turkey.

Catholic Charities Executive Chef Jun Lao is putting it all together with the help of his kitchen staff.

“The preparation, we started early this year, especially with the pandemic we wanted to make sure we had all the stuff we need,” Lao said.

The mission, as it has been for the past 56 years, is to help people in need realize they’re not alone on Thanksgiving, a day when family members typically gather.

“When they come to our table it may be the only meal they have for the day so we want to make sure that they’re taken care of,” said Leslie Carmine, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. “Being able to feel love around you is great around the holidays.”

Volunteers are returning for the first time since the pandemic started. Also, new this year guests will get to eat in a recently renovated dining hall.

“A lot of them sleep out in the street. the weather has been turning cold. I talked with a couple yesterday. They’re just happy to be inside,” said Mike Schmit, vice president of food services for Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.

The organization is celebrating 80 years in the valley. The non-profit helps thousands daily through 16 different programs.

“The weather is a lot colder than it has in the last few days so warm jackets are always needed. Socks and undergarments as well, warm clothing,” Carmine said.

