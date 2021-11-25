Dom Amore: Southington, ‘playing for two sets of captains,’ beats Cheshire and claims a playoff spot

Southington’s football team met for its annual Thanksgiving Eve dinner, this time at the Elks Club in town, and their guests were five of last year’s seniors.

Breakfast was served at dinner time, because it was a morning game. But the captains didn’t return for French toast or scrambled eggs, they had a message.

“It meant we had to play twice as hard,” said Austin Pszczolkowski, who was to lead a spirited defensive effort. “We were playing for two sets of captains.”

All across the state, high school football teams were playing annual games against their traditional rivals, some, like Southington, for a playoff berth, some for pride, all to make their turkey taste that much better. Across the state the hits were harder, the emotions ran higher, and if that was another sign of normal life returning in Connecticut, Southington players were probably not the only ones with former teammates from the Class of 2020 in mind.

The pandemic stole their senior football season, and Southington’s former captains reminded the current players what a privilege it was to be playing Cheshire on Thanksgiving morning, that these moments, which come along only once under normal conditions, can’t be taken for granted.

“They were laying it out for us,” said quarterback and kicker Jack Barnum, the MVP in Southington’s 17-10 win over Cheshire in the Apple Valley Classic. “They didn’t get this game, so we really wanted to do it for them also. They worked their hearts out for four years and them not getting that game motivated us to go out and do it for the whole town.”

Shane LaPorte, Jeff Wyskiewicz, Jack McManus, Ryan Walsh and Ryan Andrews were the inspirations for the Blue Knights. Having lost in the Class LL quarterfinals in 2018 and semifinals 2019, they didn’t get their last chance in the bitter winter of 2020. These Blue Knights claimed it for them, earning a No. 7 seed and a quarterfinal date with New Canaan.

“This was a crazy experience,” said Lincoln Cardillo, who rushed for 82 yards and scored the clinching touchdown. “This was an in- or out-of-the-playoffs game, so we knew what was on the line and we did what we had to do.”

“It means everything,” said Ryan Delmonte, who made a big fourth quarter interception. “We have some kids on this team with experience, a lot of our starters were on that team two years ago that lost in the playoffs, and we know how it feels to lose, and I’m pretty sure no one on this team wants to feel that way ever again.”

Barnum, 14-for-18 for 161 yards, completed three passes to Justin Zitofski for 30 yards on the first drive of the game, and when it stalled Barnum kicked a 40-yard field goal. The team spent the rest of the first half pounding each other and punting it away. With the second half about to begin, defensive coordinator Rob Levesque whispered an idea to head coach Mike Drury. They’d been practicing on-side kicks, “Chase” is their term for it. Why save it? Thanksgiving is the rainy day these things are tucked away for.

“No one else knew it,” Drury said. “We didn’t tell the other coaches.”

Barnum executed it, Eli Culotta recovered and the weight of the world, let alone two sets of captains, seemed to lift from Southington’s shoulders. Nine plays later, Javon Thomas ran it in from 4-yards out. Barnum completed a 34-yard pass to Gavin Anderson to set up the Knights second TD of the third quarter, Cardillo’s run.

“In big games, there are momentum shifts,” Drury said, “and that was a big one.”

It’s Thanksgiving, and Cheshire, far better than its 4-6 record, kept hitting hard, scoring twice in the fourth quarter to make Southington work to close it out. But it was Southington’s year to pass around the trophy, Cardillo planting a few kisses on its bronze football. Pszczolkowski was the defensive MVP.

“These things don’t come easy,” said Drury, who held up his young son Murphy in the postgame huddle to do a little mid-air jig as the players roared. “It’s the culmination of these guys putting in four years of hard work. These guys, they’re just a hard-nosed group. They don’t complain, they come to work every day and do the hard things. Their grinders.”

And here’s hoping all the grinders of the future will have the Thanksgiving Day memories they’ve earned, no more pandemics to cancel them, no structural schedule changes to eliminate them. The euphoria that comes with winning on this day is too precious, too fleeting. Go ahead, savor it.

“There’s never, ever a better was [to spend Thanksgiving] than to beat these guys and send them home to their turkey,” Barnum said. “It’s not as good as ours.”

Dom Amore can be reached at damore@courant.com