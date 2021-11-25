ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Volunteers and food help people find community on Thanksgiving

By Phoenix O'Connor
 6 days ago
The Helena Quality Inn was filled with gratitude as people came together on Thanksgiving Day. The traditional fixings of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potato, and pumpkin pie were warm and ready to fill the bellies of those hungry.

The hotel also serves as a special place for some who are without at home, and as a place for people to come together as a community.

Through, the Good Samaritan's assistance ministry and emergency shelter grant from the Covid-19 assistance grants residents have a warm place to call home.

Paula Brazil, who calls the hotel home says it's being next to people she calls friends is what Thanksgiving is all about.

"With or without our family around us, that we are very important in this world and this is what Thanksgiving is about is being able to enjoy people's company and let everyone feel special,” said Brazil.

Volunteers also came out to help make this day happen food was provided by St. Paul's United Methodist Church and the Junior League of Helena.

