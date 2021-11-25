ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Salvation Army serves up hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals in downtown Fort Lauderdale

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago

On a partly cloudy Thanksgiving Day near downtown Fort Lauderdale, hundreds of meals were distributed by the Salvation Army to homeless and disadvantaged residents.

The recipients arrived one by one, in small groups, as families, on foot, and by car to get their pre-packaged meal of turkey, dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce and a roll.

And for those who couldn’t make it to the Salvation Army Corps located at Broward Boulevard and SW 9th Avenue, the Salvation Army, which has been providing free Thanksgiving meals for at least 25 years in Fort Lauderdale, went out distributing meals.

How do people feel about the food they receive?

“Appreciative,” said Maj. Stephen Long, Salvation Army area commander.

“We didn’t have one person not say, ‘Thank you,’ "

Keisha, an older woman who uses a walker, was among those receiving a Thanksgiving meal.

“It’s good,” she said of the ability to receive a free meal. “It’s really good.”

About 30 volunteers worked inside and outside cooking the meals, packaging the meals, and handing them out to those in need.

This is nothing new to this crew. At the nearby Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center, they feed about 100 people three times a day. At their Area Command Kitchen, they serve another 300 meals a day.

On Thanksgiving, the volunteers at the Salvation Army Corps had a food warmer to keep the food at a safe temperature, plastic gloves for sanitary reasons, and facemasks.

“COVID is no match for us,” quipped Joshua Myers, Salvation Army director of development. “We’re prepared.”

The Salvation Army Corps, where meals were distributed on Thanksgiving, includes a church and a community center where the organization hosts children’s programs and senior citizen programs, among other events.

“They can learn about resources to get out of poverty and make better decisions,” Myers said. “We’re just here to listen to folks and point them in the right direction.”

Lilly Gallardo, director of program services, has been handing out these meals for 17 years. She’s among the crew that regularly helps the needy.

This year they’ll serve about 600 meals, including the ones they serve to people at their homes.

“We just drive into communities that may have needs and we pass out food or knock on folks’ doors,” Myers said.

The reason they do it goes beyond simply wanting to help.

“We do it because we love God and love people,” Long said.

Apparently, it’s a rewarding experience.

“Knocking on doors in Dixie Court (apartments) and watching senior citizens light up,” Long said, “it’s hard not to cry.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Bar mitzvah project helps children in need receive Hanukkah gifts

Avi Diamond of Cooper City took his passion for board games and helped children in need receive Hanukkah presents for his bar mitzvah project. Avi, 13, and his family collected, sorted and organized almost 300 board games that were donated to different organizations. The majority of the games went to supporting the families of the Dorit & Ben J. Genet Cupboard, Goodman Jewish Family Services ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fill a shoebox with essential items to help United Way’s Day of Caring

Creativity and caring go hand in hand for the United Way of Broward County’s 30th annual Day of Caring Presented by Memorial Healthcare System. The community is asked to take a shoebox and turn it into a gift full of essential items for people in need this holiday season. Drop off will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11 at the United Way, 1300 S. Andrews Ave., in Fort ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Holiday toy drives 2021: Where to drop off new, unwrapped gifts in Broward, Palm Beach

If you believe it’s better to give than receive, organizations in Broward and Palm Beach counties are looking for help to ensure children have gifts to unwrap this holiday season. From pulling a tag from the Salvation Army Angel Tree to partying at drag brunch, there are a variety of options to help put a toy in a child’s hands. The best part? There’s no wrapping required. Coral Springs Police ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pagoda Kitchen in Delray Beach will open when Burt Rapoport gets his ducks in a row

Veteran restaurateur Burt Rapoport wouldn’t dare open his first Chinese restaurant without some drama in the dining room. Namely: the spectacle of Peking ducks crackling on a rotisserie spit. This attention-grabbing visual – reminiscent of ducks displayed in the windows of Chinatown storefronts – is the one hang-up that has foiled the opening of Pagoda Kitchen in Delray Beach, Rapoport tells ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy