Salvation Army serves up hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals in downtown Fort Lauderdale

On a partly cloudy Thanksgiving Day near downtown Fort Lauderdale, hundreds of meals were distributed by the Salvation Army to homeless and disadvantaged residents.

The recipients arrived one by one, in small groups, as families, on foot, and by car to get their pre-packaged meal of turkey, dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce and a roll.

And for those who couldn’t make it to the Salvation Army Corps located at Broward Boulevard and SW 9th Avenue, the Salvation Army, which has been providing free Thanksgiving meals for at least 25 years in Fort Lauderdale, went out distributing meals.

How do people feel about the food they receive?

“Appreciative,” said Maj. Stephen Long, Salvation Army area commander.

“We didn’t have one person not say, ‘Thank you,’ "

Keisha, an older woman who uses a walker, was among those receiving a Thanksgiving meal.

“It’s good,” she said of the ability to receive a free meal. “It’s really good.”

About 30 volunteers worked inside and outside cooking the meals, packaging the meals, and handing them out to those in need.

This is nothing new to this crew. At the nearby Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center, they feed about 100 people three times a day. At their Area Command Kitchen, they serve another 300 meals a day.

On Thanksgiving, the volunteers at the Salvation Army Corps had a food warmer to keep the food at a safe temperature, plastic gloves for sanitary reasons, and facemasks.

“COVID is no match for us,” quipped Joshua Myers, Salvation Army director of development. “We’re prepared.”

The Salvation Army Corps, where meals were distributed on Thanksgiving, includes a church and a community center where the organization hosts children’s programs and senior citizen programs, among other events.

“They can learn about resources to get out of poverty and make better decisions,” Myers said. “We’re just here to listen to folks and point them in the right direction.”

Lilly Gallardo, director of program services, has been handing out these meals for 17 years. She’s among the crew that regularly helps the needy.

This year they’ll serve about 600 meals, including the ones they serve to people at their homes.

“We just drive into communities that may have needs and we pass out food or knock on folks’ doors,” Myers said.

The reason they do it goes beyond simply wanting to help.

“We do it because we love God and love people,” Long said.

Apparently, it’s a rewarding experience.

“Knocking on doors in Dixie Court (apartments) and watching senior citizens light up,” Long said, “it’s hard not to cry.”