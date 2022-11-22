ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale is One of the Best — Here Are the Deals to Shop Now

By Oscar Hartzog
 9 hours ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking to score some Black Friday deals ? Make sure to stop by Nordstrom’s website. The department store just released some of the best Black Friday deals on everything from clothing to home goods to shoes, including savings on some rarely-discounted brands. Head to nordstrom.com now to shop the full sale (there are thousands of discounted items) and see our selection of the best Black Friday deals from Nordstrom below.

The Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals (Updated 11/22)

Clothing is obviously Nordstrom’s bread and butter, but it can be easy to forget that the storied department store also has a huge selection of home goods, grooming products, and even some tech. Below, we’ve rounded up the best Nordstrom Black Friday discounts happening right now, including clothing, shoes, home goods, and grooming supplies.

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Clothing Deals

Whether your winter coat isn’t cutting it or you need some fresh dress shirt to add to your office rotation, Nordstrom’s clothing section is packed with deals. Here are some of our favorites, featuring Levi’s, A.P.C., and Adidas.

Buy Levi's Woodsman Jacket $89.90 (50% Off)

46% Off 7 For All Mankind The Straight Leg Jeans — now just $99.90

40% Off Nordstrom Smartcare Solid Dress Shirt — now just $35.70

37% Off Levi’s Varsity Faux Leather Bomber Jacket — now just $99.99

40% Off Barbour Box Quilted Jacket — now just $150

20% Off Nordstrom Cashmere Quarter-Zip Sweater — now just $139.99

50% Off Theory Jimmy Wool & Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater — now just $192.50

35% Off A.P.C. Pull Leonhard Fair Isle Sweater — now just $211.25

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Shoe Deals

With discounts on top brands like GH Bass, Vans, and Nike, Nordstrom’s Black Friday shoe selection is excellent.

Buy Vans U Sk8-Hi Sneaker $47.96 (40% Off)

50% Off Adidas NMD R1 Primeblue Sneaker — now just $74.95

50% Off GH Bass Camp Boat Shoe — now just $92.50

40% Off Cole Haan GrandPro Sneaker — now just $89.95

25% Off Dr. Martens 1460 Combat Boot — now just $127.50

25% Off Adidas Forum Low Sneaker — now just $75

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Accessory Deals

If you’re in need of a great gift, quality accessories are always a great option. And when they’re discounted, like the ones below, you can get away with a much nicer gift (but your giftee doesn’t need to know that).

Buy Tom Ford Joni Sunglasses $256.75 (35% Off)

50% Off Rains Small Wallet — now just $29.97

40% Off Vacay Glisten Suitcase — now just $120

50% Off Breda Virgil Bracelet Watch — now just $80

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Grooming Deals

One of the best ways to use Black Friday sales is to stock up on essentials and save in the long run. Here are some great picks we’ll be loading up on from Nordstrom, including Kiehl’s eye treatment and and shave cream.

Buy Kiehl's Since 1851 Eye Cream $27.50 (50% Off)

Up to 25% Off Jack Black Turbo Wash Hair & Body Cleanser — now just $12

30% Off Lab Series Daily Rescue Gel Cleanser — now just $21

30% Off Go Smile Teeth Whitening Device & Pen — now just $55.30

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Home Deals

Another great part of Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is the home goods selection, with pieces from white-hot brands like Our Place and discounts on high-end staples like coffee makers.

Buy Our Place Always Pan $95 (34% Off)

25% Off Zwilling Enfinigy 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker — now just $149.99

25% Off Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace Scented Candle — now just $48.75

20% Off Vitruvi Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser — now just $98.40

Related
Trump Is Pissed Republicans Keep Telling Him to Stay Away from Georgia

As Republicans pour party resources into the Georgia Senate runoff, Donald Trump is getting irritated at the idea that virtually no one of importance in the GOP wants him to campaign in Georgia. In the lead-up to the contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-endorsed challenger Herschel Walker, several GOP figures and Trump allies have already implored him not to hold a Georgia rally ahead of the runoff, according to two people familiar with the matter and another person briefed on the situation. Trump — who helped recruit Walker to run — and his advisers have discussed the possibility of heading...
GEORGIA STATE
Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Promised GOP Will Investigate Pelosi, DOJ: Report

The House’s resident 2020 election truther and Jan. 6 defender Marjorie Taylor Greene has secured a promise from House leadership to investigate Nancy Pelosi and the Department of Justice regarding the treatment of Jan. 6 defendants, according to a report from the The New York Times. The Georgia congresswoman has enthusiastically taken up the cause of Jan. 6 defendants being held in Washington, D.C.’s local jail, comparing the complex to a “prisoner of war camp.” Conditions at the jail have already been the subject of U.S. Marshall inquiries, and inmates being housed in a portion of the jail that was...
WASHINGTON, DC
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
intheknow.com

8 classic handbags to snag while they’re on sale at Nordstrom

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Luckily for fashion lovers, there’s really no bad...
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MassLive.com

Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
ARIZONA STATE
SheKnows

Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item

Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
ETOnline.com

Save Up to 75% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, and Holiday Gifts at The Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale

In case you haven't heard, Black Friday is starting a little early this year. Upgrading your wardrobe for the holiday season is even easier with all the major sales already happening now. If you're looking to gift your stylish loved ones a new purse, and jacket or treat yourself to new boots this season, the Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale is not one to miss.
BGR.com

31 best Black Friday deals you can already shop at Amazon

If there’s one retailer that’s truly going all-out this year with holiday sales, it’s Amazon. First, the company hosted a huge first-of-its-kind holiday preview sale last month. And believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. And now, Amazon has already kicked off its big early Black Friday sale for 2022.
