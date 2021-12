FEATURE —Add a small-scale living evergreen to your holiday celebrations. Consider one that is suitable for growing indoors so you can enjoy it throughout the year. The Lemon Cypress makes a great miniature holiday tree, centerpiece or gift for a friend. The fragrant chartreuse foliage of this dwarf evergreen continues to brighten your winter décor long after the holidays are over. You can find them as topiaries or in their more natural pyramidal form.

